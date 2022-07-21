What started as a move to a 10-acre farm is now Sunshine Honey Farm, a small-scale farming operation in Nokesville.
“When we first started out, we had no background in farming,” Andrew Fleischauer said. “We had only done small-scale gardening in the past.”
Sunshine Honey Farm is open on the weekends from June through October. They also offer farm tours on the weekends.
“We have families that come regularly who love to check and see what the sheep are up to or to try and get the rooster to cockadoodledoo back to them. They might not remember Sunshine Honey Farm, but they’ll remember the experience.”
Nina and Andrew Fleischauer met while attending Lehigh University. Andrew is originally from Massachusetts, and Nina had parents in the army, so she moved around a bit before ending up in Woodbridge. She attended Prince William County middle and high schools growing up.
“She moved to Boston the same time I moved to France for culinary school,” Andrew said. “We started a very long distance relationship and got to know each other by writing letters. I came back to the United States and we ended up returning to the Woodbridge area.”
When a 10-acre property went up for sale, they decided to see what possibilities it held.
“We needed a little more elbow room,” Andrew said. “We were tired of living a foot away from our neighbors, so we decided to make a move to the country.” They purchased the property in 2018.
Andrew has a background as an executive chef so the idea of being able to raise the food they would eat, not to mention knowing everything that was going into the food — animal proteins, vegetables, and fruit — was a thrilling prospect for these newbie farmers.
“We have no background in farming or anything. We started with chickens,” Nina said. “We added bees and realized how difficult they are to take care of and how many things like to kill them. We ended up having more time on our hands when COVID-19 started, so that’s when we really jumped in.”
Once the pandemic hit, they were able to add a pig and a dairy cow to their farm.
“Our dairy cow thinks she might be the family dog,” Nina said. “She was bottle-raised. It’s such a pleasure to raise these animals and get to know their personalities. Our dairy cow got lonely, so we added a beef cow. We also added two babydoll sheep last year.”
On top of all of the animals, the Fleischauers are trying to determine how much of a garden they can manage.
“In the beginning of our relationship, we had a garden outside of Fenway Park,” Andrew said. “There are some of the oldest historic gardens in the country there. We always loved gardening together.”
On the weekends, Sunshine Honey Farm operates a farm stand on the property that sells baked goods, jams, pickles, and other seasonal items.
“It was spring of 2021. We thought we would just put our extra vegetables out,” Nina said. “We had friends that knew about Andrew’s baking who were asking about his cinnamon rolls, English muffins, and ‘Andy’s jam.’ We added those items and it’s been very helpful, particularly since we didn’t have a great vegetable crop that year. The baked goods help to cover the cost of some of the feed and other farm expenses.”
Indeed, Sunshine Honey Farm’s baked goods are very popular.
“We picked up the chocolate chip bread cake and coffee,” said Lauen Martinez of Nokesville. “They were a hit! We can’t wait to try some more dishes.”
The land that Sunshine Honey Farm exists on today has actually been farmland for decades.
“To our understanding, the farm was a monoculture operation where one crop was raised over and over again,” Nina said. “Having the animals graze different parts of the property has brought depth back to the soil. We’re focused on regenerative agriculture and believe that having our animals rotating to different locations will make the pasture richer and more vibrant and bring good life back to the soil.”
The Fleischauers understand that farming is a long game.
“In the short-term, we’ve already started to see signs of better biodiversity and richness to the soil, but we know it will take time to have the long-term impact we’re looking for,” Nina said. “We find ourselves getting super excited about our pasture and how the grass is growing.”
While it’s been a lot of learning for Nina and Andrew, it’s been a learning curve for their children, as well.
“They moved at an impressionable age from suburban schools that they had been in since Kindergarten to this farm life,” Nina said. “As parents, we’ve tried to let them do the things they feel comfortable with. We wanted them to naturally come to enjoy it instead of forcing them into it. As a result, they’ve really come to appreciate the farmstead. It’s been a very enriching experience for us as a family.”
The Fleischauers’ daughter will be attending William and Mary in the fall and their son will be a junior at Brentsville High School. “Jackson is excited to be part of the FFA program,” Nina said. “They have great leadership.”
As far as growth goes, Sunshine Honey Farm is looking to continue learning and finetuning their processes.
“We want to be able to get more vegetables out of our garden. That’s where we’re going to focus a lot of energy this year,” Nina said. “We’re going to add a greenhouse that allows us to really grow in three seasons. We’d love to have a small farm store so we can have our products in a more weather-protected space.”
When they’re not working on the farm, both Nina and Andrew have full-time jobs.
“I’m a chef and Nina is a materials manager at a surgery center here in Haymarket,” Andrew said. “We have heard many other farmers say it’s really important to work your farming operation part-time for as long as you can. We’ve accepted that those folks who have made a leap from part-time to full-time have learned through hard work. You really have to trust the voices of the farming community.”
Sunshine Honey Farm is passionate about raising their animals well. “We feel that makes for a really superior product that you can be happy feeding your family,” Nina said. “All of the feed our animals get is balanced nutritionally so what they’re not getting in the pasture is still really healthy food. All of their inputs are the best they can be so that what we harvest is good for the humans who are consuming it.
Adds Andrew, “We’re trying to make a difference in our little corner and help people realize that what you eat matters.”
Sunshine Honey Farm, 10725 Lonesome Road, Nokesville
Open weekends from June through October. Check Facebook and Instagram for information on what kind of deliciousness will be available at their farm stand! @SunshineHoneyFarm
This feature appears in the July 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Get your copy here!
