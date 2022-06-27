What comes to mind when you think of library book clubs?
While the traditional book club is a mainstay of library programming, Prince William Public Libraries also offers less conventional book clubs that appeal to audiences with a broad range of preferences and interests. We have book clubs that focus on romance, horror, LGBTQ+, and discussion groups like the Kanopy Movie Club and a Podcast Discussion Group. In our current digital age, we host many of these book and discussion clubs virtually, so you can easily drop in from the comfort of your home.
As a lifelong film buff, I was excited to start the Kanopy Movie Club, as film discussion is often neglected and treated as light, disposable entertainment in contrast to books and other art forms. I am always eager to hear people’s thoughts about the details of scenes, why the filmmakers made certain visual choices, and what the character’s motivations might be. A highlight of joining a movie discussion group is that it takes relatively little time and effort compared to a book club. If you find yourself overwhelmed with piles of books to read or other commitments, the scant two hours it takes to watch a film is refreshing by contrast. All films for the Kanopy Movie Club are selected from Kanopy. You can access this free digital streaming service with your Prince William Public Library card through our Digital Library, pwcva.gov/digitallibrary.
Kanopy has a well-curated selection of materials that has something for everyone. From the most prestigious classics to the most bizarre horror titles, each film is thought provoking and memorable. With thousands of titles to choose from, there is enough content to keep anyone entertained for years, and new titles are added to the collection monthly. Like other streaming services, Kanopy groups movies together into different categories and new categories are added monthly to keep up with current events. Kanopy even has TV shows available to watch, including the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” and lighthearted fare like “The Librarians.”
At the Kanopy Film Club’s first meeting, we discussed “The Farewell,” Lulu Wang’s family dramedy about a Chinese American woman who discovers her family is hiding a life-threatening illness from her grandmother. Members in the group shared their cultural background and family heritage, with each member connecting to the film differently.
Future films include the emotional documentary “Stories We Tell,” Oscar-winner “Parasite,” and elevated horror film “The Witch.” The Kanopy Movie Club is held virtually every first Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Register on the Online Events Calendar at pwcva.gov/library or call Haymarket Gainesville Library at 703-792-8700. For more information, feel free to contact me at jhood@pwcgov.org.
Here's a look at some other unconventional book clubs being offered by Prince William Public Libraries. All programs listed can be attended virtually:
The Horror Fiction Book Club
Last Mondays, 7:00 p.m.
This virtual book club focuses on horror in literature, both modern and classic. It meets on the final Monday of each month. Those brave enough can join via WebEx.
Reading with Pride
Last Wednesdays, 6:00 p.m.
This book club is for everyone who enjoys reading books featuring LGBTQ+ characters. Meets virtually on WebEx.
Books Alive
Fourth Mondays, 6:00 p.m.
This group meets in person at Potomac Library or from home via WebEx to discuss and compare a book and its movie.
Podcast Discussion Group
Last Thursdays, 7:00 p.m.
Join us virtually every month as we listen to podcasts from a variety of genres and meet to discuss our thoughts.
