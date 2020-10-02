Gary Overand spent decades delivering the day’s news to Prince William County residents, but a pandemic pushed him to reluctantly retire from an enjoyable career.
The Montclair resident, who delivered newspapers and other publications to area businesses and newsstands, wrapped up his last day with InsideNoVa/Prince William on Sept. 10.
Overand, 74, said that he has a few underlying health conditions, so a cautious approach was ultimately best during uncertain times surrounding the coronavirus.
“If there was a vaccine I’d reconsider,” he said, but ultimately felt it was “time for me to go.”
In September 2000, Overand began a career as a circulation district manager at the Potomac News in Woodbridge, then a daily newspaper. He later became a contracted single-copy carrier, over the years delivering not only the Potomac News but also the Manassas Journal Messenger, the News & Messenger, the Stafford County Sun, the Fort Belvoir Eagle, Quantico Sentry and InsideNoVa/Prince William.
He dropped off real estate guides, Out and About, Pulse and InsideNoVa’s newest publication, Stafford Magazine.
“Gary has been a great ambassador for each of the publications he delivered over the years and a very valuable part of the business,” said InsideNoVa Circulation Manager Kevin Sullivan.
“You can compare him to being the ink on a newspaper. Without him, it is just plain paper.” Overand joined the weekly InsideNoVa/Prince William newspaper, then called Prince William Today, after the News & Messenger closed at the end of 2012.
While at delivery sites, Overand said he sees precautions being taken – masks, gloves and more — but he is leery.
“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking,” he said, describing the week after deliveries, when a single cough will now result in worry.
Plenty of people who’ve been extra cautious have still managed to contract the coronavirus, he reasoned.
Overand, a married father of two grown children and two grandchildren, has lived in Montclair since 1986. He served as a U.S. Army medic during the Vietnam era.
His first brush with employment at a newspaper was when he was 14 years old, with a paper route in a three-block square in his hometown of Donora, Penn., just south of Pittsburgh and home to baseball greats Stan Musial and Ken Griffey Jr.
Delivering “The Valley Independent” — a six-day-a-week newspaper — Overand had 45 customers.
He recalled the temptation of neighborhood playgrounds as he delivered his paper route. He’d stop to play basketball and football during his routes, he remembered.
“They got their papers late,” Overand said, reminiscing.
He recalled collecting 42 cents for the week at each home, and he made 2 cents a paper, though often he’d receive a 50-cent piece as a tip.
He would ride his bike to the newspaper office and dump his money out. It amounted to about $4-$5 a week in 1962, he said.
Years later, Overand worked various jobs, including as a district manager for American Greetings.
Overand and his wife recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He said the July 11 (7-11) wedding date typically means a trip to 7-Eleven for a free Slurpee, but joked that the 50th year required a bigger celebration.
Over the years, the Overands also helped provide long-term care for Gary’s brother, who had cerebral palsy and despite a grim prognosis in his youth, lived to the age of 61.
Pre-pandemic, the Overands enjoyed Washington Nationals games, as well as the former Potomac Nationals, now known as the Fredericksburg Nationals.
“My main focus is my family,” Overand said, but he’s certainly enjoyed seeing and chatting with many acquaintances over the years on his delivery routes. “I’ll miss the people.”
