The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is scheduled for April 18, and the lottery for tickets starts Friday.
Tickets are free to the public and may be requested through the online lottery starting on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. ET, and closing on Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m.
Entering the lottery is free of charge, and randomly selected lottery winners will be notified via email by Thursday, April 7. Tickets are not for sale or resale.
The White House Easter Egg Roll will take place on the South Lawn on Easter Monday, continuing one of the oldest traditions in White House history.
Online Ticket Lottery
