The Phi Upsilon Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will celebrate its 15th chapter anniversary with a brunch and awards ceremony April 15.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles in Chantilly.
The keynote speaker will be Pastor Michelle Thomas of Holy & Whole Life Changing Ministries. The chapter will present its annual Community Service and Woman of the Year awards, recognizing the efforts of trailblazing women and outstanding community service organizations.
Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online. Musical entertainment will be provided by Mike G. & Friends, and a silent auction will be held. All white attire is respectfully requested.
The Phi Upsilon Zeta chapter was chartered on April 8, 2008. Since then Phi Upsilon Zeta has contributed service hours to efforts focused on social action, health justice, elder care, prematurity awareness and more.
“Our charter anniversary is a celebration not just of who we are, but of what we’ve gotten to do over the past 15 years,” said Shakela Brown, President of Phi Upsilon Zeta chapter. “It’s a blessing to be of service to the community.”
The 2023 Community Service Award recipient is Tammy Carter for her long-standing work as chair of the MLK “I Have A Dream” Committee, which is responsible for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March & Celebration.
The Woman of the Year Award, also referred to as the Trailblazer Award, will be presented to Bernadette J. Carroll, founder and CEO of the Power Up Women’s Conference.
During the event, Phi Upsilon Zeta will also present Thomas with the Eastern Region’s Social Action Advocacy Award. Thomas established her church in 2006. She is also the founder and president of the Loudoun Freedom Center and immediate past president of the NAACP Loudoun Branch.
“I’m excited and full of emotion when I see the progress of our chapter and the difference we have made in the county since 2008,” said Kendra Glover, one of six charter members of Phi Upsilon Zeta and currently the Eastern Region’s Get Engaged Coordinator. “The six of us did a thing 15 years ago that made a difference. From our beginning at a time when there were not many African-American organizations in the county, we have really grown.”
