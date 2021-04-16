Two Loudoun County vintners have collaborated to produce a new wine brand, with proceeds benefiting community organizations and charities.
The brand created by Scott Miller and Sharon Virts is called Amlés (pronounced ahm’-lay), which pays homage to their home, Selma Estate. The historic home was restored by the couple several years ago and once hosted Thomas Jefferson and other historical figures in its halls.
Amlés was curated with winemakers Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky and boasts unique labels by contemporary artist JD Miller.
The first vintage, Amlés 2018 Reflectionist, a Cabernet Sauvignon cuvée from heritage vineyard sites in California’s Napa Valley, is available directly to mailing list members and to select cellars and restaurants. Each bottle features the Reflectionist image of the Selma Estate, by Miller. The SRP is $170 per bottle and is available in six-pack cases.
All proceeds from the Amlés brand wines directly benefit community organizations and charities through the Virts Miller Foundation.
“It’s fairly exceptional to work on such a rare and luxurious object that also provides benefit to others beyond the simple pleasure of its consumption,” Miller said. “And yet it is what inspires every one of us, every day.”
More information is available at www.AmlesWines.com.
