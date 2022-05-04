We have so many terrific stories to share with you this month. Most of which are, rather surprisingly, sports-themed.
You’ll meet Haymarket’s very own Paralympian, Evan Nichols, and Gainesville’s Keith Snyder, who did 160 helicopter spins in the sky to become a Guinness World Record holder.
You’ll also meet Bristow mom, Hilary Blasco, whose FIT4MOM franchise is helping moms get in shape, make friends, and have fun – all with their kids in tow.
And don’t miss our Rising Stars piece on 13-year-old Ethan Bernier of Gainesville who somehow manages to be an honor student, elite Boy Scout, and crazy good hockey player all at the same time.
Rounding it all out is one final sports piece on the incredible Battlefield High School Boys Basketball team. The pictures alone, taken by our own Doug Stroud, will choke you up. What a season those young men had.
Until next month, happy reading and, to all the moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day!
