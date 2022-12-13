At just 21 years old, Michaela Murphy of Bristow is both a business owner and a homeowner. And she did it all the old-fashioned way - by working hard and saving money. Her achievements are even more incredible because while in middle and high school, she suffered from terrible anxiety.
“It was a very rough time,” she says. “I was so anxious about everything, so I decided to do my last year and a half of high school online. I actually ended up graduating a year early.”
Understandably, her family was worried about her but, as it turned out, there was no need to worry. While working for another salon, Murphy decided she wanted a place of her own where she could offer her clients a better experience.
“I’ve been doing lashes for a little over four years, but I officially branched out and started The Beauty Effect in June of 2021,” says Murphy. “I've always wanted to be a business owner and really make a difference for my clients.” She chose Haymarket for its small town, friendly feel.
It’s complicated to start a business at any age, but luckily Murphy, the youngest of five siblings, had her family to cheer her on and help her.
“My mom helped walk me through every step and then followed behind me to make sure I was doing everything I needed to do,” she says. “I also did a lot of research on other people who opened their own beauty-related businesses.”
In addition to knowledge, it also takes money to open a business.
“I saved a lot of money for two or three years because I didn't want to have to take out a loan,” she says.
As she worked and took on more responsibility, instead of exacerbating her anxiety, it took her mind off it, and little by little she began to thrive.
“It really helps that I love my job,” says Murphy. “My anxious episodes are few and far between now that I'm older and have done the things I needed to do to help myself.”
Her family couldn’t be prouder.
“We all joke around that I'm like the star of the family now,” she says laughing.
The Beauty Effect offers a wide range of services such as eyelash extensions, lash lifting and tinting, body waxing, facials, and permanent makeup.
“We really focus on using only high-quality materials so that everyone can have the best of whatever service they're getting. Our studio is very clean and comfortable, and I designed it to really give off the vibe or impression of empowering women.”
On the walls, she hung pictures of women she feels portray various types of beauty and strength.
“We have Audrey Hepburn, Winnie Harlow - the first African American model with vitiligo - and Ashley Graham, a plus-size model. We also have Marilyn Monroe, who was one of the first people that really made ‘normal’ bodies normal. I truly believe that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and I don't think beauty should be the way society defines it.” Although most of its clientele are women, it welcomes men as well.
Murphy is also very mindful when it comes to recruiting technicians.
“When I’m hiring people, the most important part is how they will interact with and treat clients, how seriously they take it and how engaged they are. I can always teach someone how to do eyelashes, but it's very hard to teach someone to have a passion for working in the service industry.”
Clients, she says, are not just coming in for a service; they're coming in for an entire experience.
“Most of my clients have been with me for four plus years, so at this point, they’re like family to me,” she says. “I know whose son's birthday is next week and I know whose daughter just broke up with her boyfriend and all these other personal things. A lot of my clients actually joke that coming here is a form of therapy, where they can say whatever they want and know it will never leave the room.”
Murphy’s expertise and passion is eyelash extensions, although she knows how to do facials, waxing and some of the other services. The first person she hired was actually someone who followed her from the previous salon.
“Her name is Cora, and she’s been with me from day one,” she says. “She's just awesome and the most loyal, amazing, and hard-working employee I could ever have asked for.”
Like Murphy, Cora does lash extensions, while another technician, Margaux, does lash extensions, some waxing, and lash lift and tints. Eve is their permanent makeup specialist. She does permanent makeup on the brows, as well as tattooing of lip liner and eyeliner, and can do camouflaging of scars so they’re not noticeable.
“Eve is so talented,” she says.
Murphy plans to expand and grow The Beauty Effect in her current location, but her goals don’t end there. They also include opening multiple locations from Virginia down to Florida, and one day buying a second home in the sunshine state.
Lofty goals for sure, but with her determination and clients who swear by her services, it looks as though Murphy will more than achieve them.
“I have been seeing Michaela Murphy at The Beauty Effect for more than two years,” says Stacie Wilson of Bristow. “She’s extremely talented and gentle while doing my lashes and for a young entrepreneur, she’s an awesome conversationalist all while making you feel comfortable. If you’re thinking of getting lash extensions, give Michaela or one of her lash artists a try. I promise you won’t regret it!”
To find out more about The Beauty Effect, and make an appointment, go to https://www.thebeautyeffectva.com/.
This feature appears in the December 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations.
