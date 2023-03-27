Change is very appealing. Yet change requires awareness and initiative.

We all want to find new ways forward. But overload presents a very persistent obstacle in many seasons of our lives. How can we seek help to avoid the mental, emotional and physical stress caused by overload?

If we honestly assess our recent times, we likely long to slow down, gain productivity and make a difference for others. We may even have tried to pause, and perhaps we experienced some progress, but honestly, we struggle. I struggle too. We believe we are getting closer and closer to the next desirable place in our work and lives, yet it often seems we are striving but not quite achieving our goals.

How can we apply the principles we raised in the last article to overcome overload, build habits to help us sustain margin -- by living and working within our limits -- and to find rest, peace and an expectant mindset?

Our last article began to set a course to help guide reflection on the ways in which many of us may be experiencing overload. Now, our attention turns to how we may establish or regain a posture with margin.

For most of us, easing the pressure of time and trying to gain effective and healthy approaches is a very elusive pursuit.

Moving toward Margin

We must train ourselves to slow down.

When we cultivate margin, we allow ourselves the time to recharge. We can do more when we are not overloaded. But we often find it challenging to discern how to do so. How would you begin to slow down? As you envision your recent periods, what changes could most help you begin to regain areas of margin and to gain focus, peace and productivity?

As the early phases of these changes come to mind, it may help to envision what reshaped days and habits could look like over coming weeks and building into the next few months? What are your best ways and opportunities to slow down, restore and grow? Where and when could you find bits of time for quiet? What small steps could you take first?

It also may be reasonable to reflect on strong habits that have been into place for you during times of peace and clear vision in the past. Where could you apply those practices going forward? How might similar habits function differently in your current routines to help meet your greatest needs in new ways?

We must train ourselves to slow down. It will also help us to understand that we can gain new productivity. We also could consider where we might seek some form of assistance or partnership in our journey to restore margin.

What lessons could we learn?

When we live overloaded for longer periods, we tend to dwell on ourselves. We are more inclined to focus on "I really just need to get through this week," or “I just need to finish this one thing”, and in doing so we diminish the needs of others around us. At the very least, we tend to look away, or back to our own needs, and leave many strong and meaningful moments unrealized.

Near the time I began to think more seriously about overload and margin, I also was presented with a helpful and humbling perspective: "The good things -- even ‘great’ things -- we do will become diminished over time, but acts of kindness always will be remembered." Kindness enables us to lead others well. That mindset also helps us set aside our preoccupation with the busyness of our days.

Engaging for better collaboration and building compassion

How could we take steps for better awareness to demonstrate kindness or compassion toward others? We may need to draw closer to become aware of losses or disappointments or even to share in triumphs and opportunities.

It could cost some time to engage with others. While it may not seem immediately great, it has strong potential to become something very significant. What value and meaning could come to you by making a difference for others around you, such as stepping forward to comfort them in crucial moments? What if entering these opportunities could open new paths forward for you?

Stronger Vision

As a leader, you may consider other potential applications, including ways to help others more intentionally while they rise to meet new challenges. In advance of those situations, how could you discern your team’s real needs or greatest desires? How do they correspond to yours? How could slowing down help you better understand and approach what is really happening in complicated situations?

I anticipate you may have your own ideas and desired visions. What new lessons could await you as you gain space with margin?

I am thankful for the number of responses from you. The feedback I have received from some of you has been very helpful, encouraging and enlightening. May you find new ways to approach time pressures and gain significance in your road ahead.

Jim Coltharp is Founder & President of The KeePressingOn Project, a business coaching venture for peak performance, and James Coltharp Policy Solutions for strategy, planning, and excellent execution. He also is an executive coach and effective leader of teams. More related content is available at www.keepressingon.com and www.jcpolicysolutions.com, and you may share thoughts or suggestions at info@KeePressingOn.com.