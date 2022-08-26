The Children’s Therapy Center (CTC) is not here to advocate limits–the company stretches across the Northeast coast, serves kids from birth to 21 years old, and helps with anything from picky eating to ADHD. The Gainesville center offers physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapy, and is here to tackle what our children are dealing with as they emerge from the throes of COVID 19.
Pandemic pains
Occupational Therapist and Manager of CTC Gainesville Alyssa Diprofio noted that executive function and social skills got hit hard enough that they are only now seeing kids return to pre-COVID routines in those areas. Without the usual structure in place of interaction in public learning spaces, “it’s like they forgot everything in the last year because it’s been turned upside down,” Diprofio said.
When safety takes priority, development is sometimes relegated to the backseat. Director of Community Outreach Kelly Marriott noted the trade-off between masks and communication, saying, “for those kids who have a hard time reading nonverbal communication, the masks add another barrier.” Alyssa added that “seeing the way your lips move and how you produce different sounds is important for language development.”
Diprofio highlighted that the pandemic involved a loss of control, so children found ways to regain control–over what they wear, eat, and do. VP of Sales and Marketing Laurie Watkin summarized that all the effects of getting through the pandemic were factors contributing to kids’ anxiety. The result is a cognitive rigidity that confines their life.
Teaching progress
CTC responds by giving kids grounding techniques, coping strategies, and methods to help them “regulate their body to be able to function, get through their day, and enjoy their day,” Alyssa said. She emphasized that their focus is on “working with some cognitive flexibility to be okay with things going differently… as well as some of the anxiety around the unknown.”
Watkin noted how they personalize their approach to each child and their circumstances.
“It’s important to show them progress, so maybe we’ll break a goal down into smaller steps,” she said.
“It’s a combination of developing these coping strategies [and] involving parents… As the kids become better with using these coping strategies, the hope is for them to identify their emotions independently,” Diprofio said.
A passion for education
The community’s role in reinforcing positive behaviors for the children is essential. CTC will teach that child’s community about offering adult-selected choices (start your day by brushing your teeth or getting dressed–you choose). They also show kids zones of regulation with colors to reflect stimulation–such as blue for low arousal or red for anger.
Incorporating the community requires CTC to reach out to the adults in each child’s life–family, teachers, and even physicians. They want to encourage consistency in the support of each child.
“We try to get information out there so people are in a better place to help their kids and identify if their kids are struggling,” Laurie said.
They’re passionate about organizing educational services, doing school assemblies, and arranging parent support groups. They’ve also ramped up teletherapy, held Facebook lives, hosted webinars, created newsletters, and made resources virtual wherever possible.
Accessible solutions
Whether COVID-related or not, it’s difficult to find time for all the things we benefit from. Marriott acknowledged that parents are busy, and insurance might prove an obstacle to getting therapy. That’s why CTC has flexible evening and weekend hours and works with insurance for proper coverage.
Watkin added that it can be overwhelming to realize your child has a challenge that they could use help with. They also know that the bigger task of meeting a child’s distinct needs is built on the small breaks along the way. For helping in the home, CTC has diverse activity videos (mommy and me yoga!) that give kids and parents a break when they need something new.
Director of Marketing Lauren Maynard pointed out that “things that a pediatrician might be seeing, where they would recommend services, could be missed for a year or more;” since medically necessary doctor visits were prioritized over wellness visits throughout COVID. CTC bridges that gap by doing preschool screenings to evaluate the need for services. They hope that the more accessible and familiar their services are, the more likely families will be to reach out.
What you’ll find at CTC Gainesville
CTC embraces community from all angles–going out or bringing it in. Laurie said, “We provide the therapy services in every environment that a family can access–schools, early intervention, outpatient services” and more. For their Facebook live sessions, “Parents could ask questions and have experts in different areas available to help support them… everything from a developmental pediatrician to a sports trainer,” she added.
From directors to managers, they are no strangers to the struggles that our children face as we get comfortable without structure. Alyssa has a toddler–a “COVID baby”–who couldn’t socialize because of the pandemic and benefits from some of the same things that CTC offers (one favorite is the yoga classes). The issues and solutions that CTC deals with are not far removed from team members’ lives.
No matter where someone is in the process of identifying and meeting their child’s needs, Watkin said, “If a child is struggling, even if you’re not sure they’re struggling, have them evaluated so we can determine if they would benefit from services–the earlier the better.” Diprofio chimed in, “it can’t hurt anything.”
Being here to help and not hurt is at the heart of CTC Gainesville. “The kids come and they have a ball,” Laurie laughed, “because we incorporate functional play… they look forward to it.”
This feature appears in the August 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.