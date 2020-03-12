Manassas Ballet Theatre has cancelled the upcoming performance of "Les Sylphides and More" due to coronavirus precautions.
"Due to the governor of Virginia recommending that all large gatherings be suspended to limit community transmission of COVID-19, Manassas Ballet Theatre's performance of 'Les Sylphides and More' is postponed. We are saddened to bring you this news, but the health and safety of everyone is our top priority," according to a statement Thursday evening.
"'Les Sylphides and More' is a beautiful production and all of us at MBT very much hope that we will have the opportunity to share it with you," the message continued. "We will keep all of our patrons informed as we have more information to share. In the meantime please stay safe and healthy."
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to the growing number of cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The state cancelled specially-scheduled state conferences and large events for a minimum of 30 days, and urged localities and nonprofits to limit large public events, effective immediately.
