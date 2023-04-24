The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present four performances of “Swan Lake” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas the weekend of May 19-21.
Performances are scheduled Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. The ballet will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra.
“Swan Lake” is a ballet of love, trickery and betrayal as it is Prince Siegfried’s 21st birthday, and he must choose his bride. To distract him from this task, the Jester suggests he go hunting, and he happens upon the beautiful Swan Queen, Odette. The prince falls in love with her, but he learns that an evil spell has been cast over her and her friends by the sorcerer, Rothbart.
Tickets start at $25 and are available online at www.hyltoncenter.org or by phone at (703) 993-7759. Streaming will be available starting June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at vimeo.com/ondemand/mbtswanlake for $25.
For more information, visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-257-1811.
