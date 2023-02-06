The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “La Boutique Fantasque & More!” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center from March 10 to 12.
Performances are scheduled Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. The Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra will accompany the ballet.
Act One of the ballet will contain new choreography by Manassas Ballet Theatre company members Debora Greer and Ahmed Nabil, who have drawn inspiration from their various viewpoints and backgrounds, according to a news release.
Greer draws from a poem by Joao Cabral de Melo Neto for the piece “Memories and Remembrance.” Nabil’s piece, “Shakespeare’s Déjà Vu,” plays on the idea that William Shakespeare had the strange feeling while he was writing his tales that he had been there before, and then they would materialize before his eyes.
Act Two presents “La Boutique Fantasque” (“The Fantastic Toy Shop”), a romantic comedy in which dolls come to life, fall in love and risk being torn apart. Vadim Slatvitskiy is choreographing the ballet, which includes some comical moments.
