The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Cinderella” May 20-22 on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
“Cinderella” closes out the ballet’s 2021-22 season. For only the second time, Manassas Ballet Theatre will pull this classic fairytale ballet from its repertoire, celebrating the happily-ever-after story with a lush production. The score by Sergei Prokofiev will be presented live by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. Sweet Cinderella, the Prince, the tyrant Stepmother and comical Stepsisters come to life in this ballet experience for all ages.
