Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14-16.
The haunting tale of lost love and tragedy focuses on Ichabod Crane and his failed pursuit of the beautiful Katrina and will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra.
The ballet is choreographed by assistant ballet master Ahmed Nabil and includes the romantic feud for the hand of Katrina and the mischievous pranks of Brom Bones to thwart Crane, along with the Headless Horseman.
Shows are at the Hylton Center, in Manassas, on Oct. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available at www.hyltoncenter.org or (703) 993-7759.
For more information, visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-257-1811. Streaming will be available starting Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.