Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16 to 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Join Clara as she experiences the magic of the holiday season with her Uncle Drosselmeyer, the Nutcracker Prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Beautiful dancers from around the world will lead Clara through a dreamy journey of fantasy with battles and sweets along the way.
“The Nutcracker” is a holiday show for all ages, featuring an international cast of company dancers accompanied by a live orchestra. The Manassas Ballet Theatre prides itself in being accompanied by live music for all productions.
“Dancing to live music has always been of the utmost importance to me,” said the ballet’s artistic director, Amy Wolfe.
For information about the performance and show times visit www.manassasballet.org or call (703) 257-1811. Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.hyltoncenter.org or (703) 993-7759. Streaming will be available starting Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.