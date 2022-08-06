Work on an expanded and renovated Manassas Museum is getting underway after a groundbreaking in late July.
Officials expect the work will take about a year to complete once the contractor begins on-site work in August, with a target date for reopening late next summer. Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri said that could depend on whether supply chain issues re-emerge or drastically improve.
The plan is to build a 4,800-square-foot addition to the northeast side of the existing 6,500-square-foot museum structure. The addition will include a 2,300-foot “special exhibit hall” and about 1,650 square feet for new collections and storage. Designed by Baltimore-based GWWO Architects, the addition will also include new family restrooms and museum offices.
For the facade, meanwhile, handicap access will be added to the existing entryway facing Prince William Street, and a new entryway will be built for the addition.
A previous museum expansion was planned for 2008, but the recession at the time led city officials to shelve it. With designs finalized last spring, work on the current expansion was supposed to start in January, but the city ran into some design-related delays. Originally, the hope was that the museum could reopen just in time for the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding on April 3, 2023, but that’s no longer feasible.
The museum itself opened in 1974.
“The museum is a great place where we can showcase the diversity of our community and have people understand the diversity and history of our community,” City Manager Pat Pate told InsideNoVa.
“This is going to give us additional opportunities to showcase those artifacts that have been donated to the museum from people in our community that talk about our history, talk about our heritage, talk about our cultures,” he added. “And it gives us a nice, open meeting space that the community’s been looking for ever since the last decade that I’ve been here. … So all that will be available at the museum once it’s expanded.”
Along with the groundbreaking, the museum also announced a new grant from the Commonwealth History Fund. The museum will receive $25,000 for research and development of “Manassas Means a Native Legacy,” an exhibit that “will explore the culture of Native Virginians,” according to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, which selected the winning projects.
