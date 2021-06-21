Kerbobble Toys in Manassas will host its first “Harry Potter Book Night” on Thursday, June 24 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The store will be specially decorated for the event, with photo ops, games and activities available for customers. Those who wear a costume can enter to win a grand prize.
“Harry Potter Book Night” is an annual worldwide event; this year’s theme is “Diagon Alley.”
Kerbobble Toys is at 9216 Center St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.