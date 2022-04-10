United States Marines are known for their discipline and high standards. Haymarket resident Brandon Rice, a Marine who was deployed three times, including once to Afghanistan, carried these attributes into the business world in July of 2021.
Rice and his brother-in-law Nicholas (Niko) Spyros wanted to start a company that would stand above the rest, and with Marine Level Clean, they have met that challenge. The idea for the business was actually inspired by Spyros’s mother.
“She would have cleaners come through our house and when they were done, Brandon would walk around and he would see dust and other things that were overlooked,” says Spyros.
Rice knew he could do a much better job.
“I joke with Niko all the time that Marines are called professional janitors because we know how to clean, and clean right, on a daily basis,” says Rice.
When he asked Spyros if he would like to go into the cleaning business with him, Spyros jumped at the chance. Coming from a background of entrepreneurs - his family owns Transform Power Yoga in Haymarket - he wanted to follow in their footsteps. This was the perfect opportunity.
Since Spyros lives with Rice and his sister Sarah, Rice’s wife, in Haymarket, they spend a lot of time together.
“I've always been pretty close with my sister, so that's never been an issue, and Brandon and I have always gotten along. It's just worked out.”
They feel they make a great team offering their customers a variety of services, and also feel it’s important to customize plans to fit each one’s individual needs.
“Marine Level Clean offers regular cleanings, move in/move out cleanings and deep cleans for both residential and commercial clients,” says Rice. “We do weekly, biweekly, and monthly cleanings and we also offer window cleanings. All of our services can be found right on our website.”
Their professional-grade product lineup includes cleaners that meet the EPA's criteria for use against the Coronavirus and other germs to help protect their customers from coming into contact with them. They also prefer their cleaning products to also be eco-friendly, which are healthier for people and better for the environment.
“They do the job, but if someone wants us to use harsher cleaners such as bleach and ammonia, we can do that too,” says Rice.
When going into someone’s home or business, their main goal is to make the items they’re cleaning look almost new again. And they pay attention to things most cleaners either don’t address at all or quickly skim over.
“We're really thorough and consistent,” says Spyros. “We hit baseboards on regular cleans - not just on deep cleans. When we're doing a last look, we'll check on stuff that many people don't really think to look at, and take care of them before wrapping up.”
These would include the molding along walls, air vents and filters, the insides of door jambs and window seals.
“Whenever we do our initial estimate, a lot of our customers’ biggest complaints is that their previous cleaners never touched baseboards,” says Rice. “That is something we do from the lowest clean to the highest clean.”
Since it’s more important than ever to live and work in a clean environment, cleaning services are in high demand, and Marine Level Clean strictly adheres to CDC sanitization guidelines. Right now, Rice and Spyros do most of the cleaning themselves, although Sarah often comes in to help. But, with their stellar reputation growing, their customer base is building fast.
Most of their customers have been with them from day one, and many local businesses, including the Haymarket Baptist Preschool, use their services.
“Marine Level Clean takes care of our preschool’s cleaning needs each day,” said the school’s director, Laurie Frasz. “They do a great job and accommodate our requests as needed. And they’re very easy to work with!”
“A house is someone’s sanctuary, and homeowners need that level of trust when allowing people into their home, especially when they’re not there,” says Rice. The company is also insured, so if anything is broken, they’re able to easily replace it or pay for it.
He adds, “We are very, very careful when we go into people's homes, but if we start to wipe something on a table and that table is shaky and falls, we have insurance. That gives people peace of mind.”
They are also comfortable having dogs and cats in the house while they clean.
“We are perfectly fine with that,” says Spyros. “We actually have three dogs living in the house with us. Brandon and Sarah have a pit bull named Potter and a Cane Corso named Zeus, and my dad has a pit bull named Sam.” Persephone the cat also shares their home.
When not working, Rice loves riding his motorcycle, hiking with his wife, and spending time with his children - Konstantina, who’s almost 2 years old and Faith, who’s 12. Spyros likes hanging out with his girlfriend, playing video games and playing soccer with friends.
But, when it’s time to go to work, they are ready to serve.
For more information about Marine Level Clean, or to make an appointment, go to https://www.marinelvlclean.com/
This feature appears in the April 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
