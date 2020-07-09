The McLean Project for the Arts has received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The organization was among the 14 Virginia arts organizations and 846 U.S. arts organizations selected to receive direct funding.
“This grant provides critical support as we continue to adapt our visual arts programming and carry out our mission during and beyond this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lori J. Carbonneau, executive director of the McLean Project for the Arts.
The National Endowment for the Arts received more than 3,100 eligible applications requesting $157 million for the $45 million available in direct assistance. Applications were limited to those who were previous NEA award recipients from the past four years. These non-matching grants are provided to support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.