Lawyers, says, attorney and Bristow resident William (Bill) Wides, sometimes get a bad rap. “You're not going to tell us a lawyer joke about how we're all sharks that we haven't heard before,” he says. “Even one of Shakespeare's most famous lines was ‘The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers.’”
He feels there's a perception that lawyers only care about making money. “That's just not the case. This is my eighth year as a member of the Prince William County Bar Association (PWCBA), and I'm still surprised at how quickly the attorneys are willing to either give their time and/or give their money towards worthwhile causes.”
The PWCBA partners with many of the victim advocacy groups in the community, including the Court Appointed Special Advocate® (CASA), an organization of volunteer child advocates. “We have a philanthropic arm of our Bar association, which is the Prince William County Bar Foundation, that we created specifically to give back to our community,” says Wides.
He adds, “Lawyers on average are doing well in life, but again, on average, those lawyers turn around and try to pull everyone else up along with them. I'm not sure if the public is aware of that.”
Wides certainly does his part to help, even though he’s a very busy guy. He’s a partner with Compton & Duling, Attorneys At Law, is currently serving as PWCBA’s president, and is also a devoted husband and father.
“At my former law firm, the Manassas Law Group [where he made partner at 32 - possibly the youngest to do so in the PWCBA’s history], they encouraged me to get involved in the community,” says Wides. “So I ran to be one of the at-large directors on PWCBA’s board of directors, which was a four-year commitment. I started serving in 2016, and enjoyed being involved and in a leadership position, so when my term was coming to an end in 2020, I ran to be president of the PWCBA.”
In January of 2021, he was named president elect, and then in 2022, became the president. In 2023, he’ll be on the board for one more year as the immediate past president. In total, it’s a three-year commitment.
Wides has also served as chair of the Membership and Mentoring Committee, which partners novice lawyers with more experienced lawyers. Another program that’s close to his heart is JUSTice Like Me, where he serves on the planning committee. “Nationally, there’s a program called Colors of Justice, and the PWCBA co-opted it into our own program. With ‘JUST’ being all capitalized, it reads at first glance as ‘Just Like Me’, and it’s a program specifically designed to increase the diversity in the practice of law and in the courthouse overall.
“Statistically speaking, lawyers don’t match the diversity of the population, and so this program is really targeted towards showing local Prince William County high schoolers that a career in law is something they might consider pursuing.”
Wides has also been the recipient of many awards for his good works. In 2017, he received the Significant Service Award from the Virginia State Bar. “One of its subcommittees is the Young Lawyers Conference of the Virginia State Bar which gives out awards every year to lawyers they deem as doing something significant within their communities,” he says. “I was a recipient of that award for my involvement with the Prince William County's version of the Young Lawyers Committee and was organizing breakfasts at a local homeless shelter once a month.”
From 2019 to 2022, he’s been named a Rising Star by the Virginia and West Virginia Super Lawyer Magazine, and in 2021, he was recognized as an Up and Coming Lawyer by Virginia’s Lawyers Weekly.
Law is certainly a career he loves, and why he spent many years in the courtroom, where he thrived. “I was in court at least four days a week, if not five days a week,” says Wides. “I loved the court side of things, but the stress of building a practice, volunteering and other activities, I realized I wanted a change.” In February of this year, he became a partner with Compton & Duling doing civil litigation, which gives him more time for his personal life.
“I'm getting more involved in the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce, and my wife Alison and I are looking at sport activities for our son Ben,” says Wides. “He's only two, but as he gets older, we want him to play whatever sport he’s interested in, and I'd love to be his coach. I’d like to play an active role as a parent whether it's with the PTA or some other extracurricular activity.”
He adds, “That fits with Compton & Duling’s business model. They're happy to allow me to be a very active father, and the importance of family to me is something I want to prioritize.”
Originally from New Jersey, Wides fell in love with Virginia while attending summer camp here as a child for seven years. He eventually relocated to the state and attended George Mason University School of Law. He never left, and he and his family now live in Bristow.
“We're big fans of the area,” he says. “We’re close to D.C., but we’re also close to Skyline Drive and the Shenandoah National Forest. In Bristow, we have the best of both worlds.”
A bit more about Bill
His favorite restaurant/vineyard/brewery:
The Farm Brewery at Broad Run. We enjoy going there because it’s extremely kid friendly, with their large field allowing kids and dogs alike to burn off some energy, and they have a wide selection of drinks for the adults to enjoy. It also seems like they’re constantly improving, as every time we go there’s a new feature that has improved the atmosphere. They also typically have live music: another plus.
His lovely love story:
My wife and I met through a mutual friend during college. Alison attended American University in DC while I was at the University of Delaware, however my college roommate and Alison grew up in the same small town. We first met when she visited UD. For the next several years we kept bumping into each other, including during a semester when we were both studying in London. As I was finishing law school we randomly met yet again, and we discovered that we were both planning on remaining in the area permanently. I made sure that was our last unplanned meeting. Our four-year wedding anniversary will be November 10th.
His favorite sports team:
Penn State football.
Book that made a lasting impact on him:
Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Easy out as an attorney, I know, but this book was the first time I saw that one person can ensure that our judicial system achieves a just result, even when the entire community is pushing against him.
Sports he plays…or tries to:
I played a lot of sports until middle school, when the big kids became big and I… didn’t. Since then I’ve been a runner; doing cross-country and winter and spring track throughout high school. I still enjoy competing in 10Ks, 5Ks, and obstacle course races. I’ve also recently started trying to become a golfer. I say trying because I have not yet broken out of the “bad golfer” category, but I enjoy getting out on the course and slowly improving my game.
His hobbies:
I enjoy getting outside when I can: hiking, going for runs, or occasionally going for long bike rides. Golf is my most recent outdoor hobby. I also enjoy reading novels: Stephen King, J.R.R. Tolkien, and George R.R. Martin are three authors I find myself coming back to again and again.
Why he likes living here:
The proximity to so many enjoyable activities. If we head east, in an hour we could be in DC enjoying the city life. Go an hour west and we could be in the Shenandoah National Forrest feeling like civilization is thousands of miles away. And the diversity just in the immediate area allows us to have incredible weekends without going more than 10 miles from our house. The Hylton Performing Arts Center, several farmers markets, multiple state parks that allow a full day of hiking, and more restaurants than we could visit in a whole year are just a few examples of the activities we enjoy close to home.
