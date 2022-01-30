Sweet, loving, cuddly, and smart are the words that embody Duke, the Tedder family dog who helped heal their hearts. Ashley, her husband Mike, and daughter Brenley were grieving the loss of their 8-year-old Bull Terrier Destro - and not looking for another dog - when a photo of Duke was posted by a friend in Kentucky. Brenley and Ashley fell in love. They begged Mike to get him and were surprised when he agreed.
Duke was 10 weeks old around the time of Thanksgiving in 2018, so while the Tedders were visiting family in Indiana and Kentucky over the holiday, they picked him up and brought him home to Gainesville.
Now three-years-old, Duke is a fun-loving pup who creates immediate friendships with both animals and humans wherever he goes. He enjoys playing with his dog friends, and when resting, can be found cuddling his favorite stuffed animals, hedgehog, and hamburger, as well as his people, especially sister Brenley.
Any vacation that allows pets will include Duke, although he and his sister share a carsickness trait. On one trip home from the beach, both Duke and Brenley had made it all the way home without an incident. But 15 minutes from home, Brenley threw up everywhere, including Duke’s head. The poor pup just looked up as if to say, “it wasn't even me this time." Duke loves the beach but not the water. He chases crabs but runs away from the waves.
Always ready to snuggle or brighten their day, Duke waits for his sister to awaken each morning and get home from school each day. At night, he makes the Tedder family laugh with his late-night zooming around the house. It’s no surprise that the Tedders cannot imagine their lives without Duke.
Fast Facts About Duke
- He’s named after the good guy in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero animated series.
- His most recent birthday celebration included a visit to Vint Hill dog park, a pup cup from Swirlies, and a new bed.
- The low grumble he makes when he encounters anyone coming to visit or when his humans return from school or work is his version of conversation.
