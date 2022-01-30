Meet Our Community's Pet Power Trio

By Christine Craddock
Working together for the benefit of our furry friends is the mission of three local business women. Claudia Montoya, Meg McAuliffe, and Andrea Payne share a love for animals and a commitment to meeting their clients’ needs. Together, they form our community’s pet power trio, caring for the health and well-being of our four-legged friends.
Meg’s Loving Pet Care, Bristow ｜ @megslovingpetcare
Meg McAuliffe’s love for all animals is so evident her friends call her a modern day Snow White. Employment with pet sitting businesses gave her the knowledge and experience she needed to pursue her dream of owning a small business and, six years ago, she opened Meg’s Loving Pet Care.
“Not many people can go to work and have animals jumping up for joy and giving them kisses every day,” said Meg. She and her dedicated team love what they do and it shows.
“Meg did an outstanding job watching all my animals for a week,” said Broad Run resident and client, Carla Valentino. “It was not an easy task trying to keep up with all of them. She even sent us proof of life photos and we enjoyed seeing everyone happy and healthy.”
The great reputation Meg’s Loving Pet Care has garnered allows it to stand out in the community. Meg especially enjoys that she can give clients peace of mind while they are working or traveling knowing that their beloved pets are in great hands.
Miss Kibbles, Bristow and Gainesville ｜@misskibbles
Launching a small business in the middle of the pandemic wasn’t ideal, but Claudia Montoya was ready. When Miss Kibbles opened in Bristow in June of 2020, Claudia began working to address the nutritional needs of pets in our community. When she realized she was making a difference, she hustled to open a second location in Gainesville last October.
“Finally, a knowledgeable pet retailer in the Manassas/Bristow area,” said Manassas resident and client Heather Patterson. “Miss Kibbles knows her stuff, and can help point you in the right direction for all your pet needs, from food and treats to grooming and toys!”
“Words cannot express my gratitude,” says Claudia, of her fulfilling and rewarding work. Her business means more than just healthier foods for pets; it’s truly about building relationships, sharing experiences, and raising awareness. Coming from the perspective of a passionate pet parent, Claudia says, “I will speak to you from the bottom of my heart and advise you in your pets’ best interest.”
A Pup’s Valley, Haymarket ｜@apupsvalley
Cage-free daycare with indoor and outdoor playrooms for dogs is what makes A Pup’s Valley unique. But that isn’t all. They also offer grooming and on the day of the appointment, the dog gets three hours of free daycare. There are private kennel suites for dogs that haven’t been spayed or neutered or aren’t friendly with other dogs, and larger VIP suites for families with extra large pets or more than one pet who want to stay together.
“My fur babies love it there,” said Marshall resident and client, Deborah Trnka. “Everyone is so nice and friendly. Plus they really love my dogs and take great care of them. This is the only place we will board our pets.
A Pup’s Valley serves as a solution for families who need short or long term boarding for their pets, including those with severe separation anxiety. And they give back, too: A Pup’s Valley offers free boarding for those who come to stay at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run.
Give the Pet Power Trio a Try
When Andrea encounters pets with nutrition needs or skin or health issues, she refers them to Claudia. Puppies who age out of A Pup’s Valley daycare if they haven’t been spayed or neutered are referred to Meg’s Loving Pet Care for dog walking and pet sitting. And Meg also provides taxi service for pets to come to A Pup’s Valley for grooming or boarding.
As you can imagine, the response from the community has been positive and supportive, with many clients using all three services.
“We are stronger working together for our furry friends,” said Andrea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.