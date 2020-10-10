Pickleballerz, the Mid-Atlantic region’s first and only dedicated indoor pickleball facility, opened for business this weekend in Chantilly.
Pickleball players of all abilities can play and socialize in an almost 20,000 square-foot space featuring six courts, a special “dinking” practice court, and a spectator lounge where players can enjoy food and refreshments.
Pickleballerz will offer members and non-members a variety of ways to play including drop-in play, competitive and recreational pickleball leagues, private instructional lessons, adult and children’s clinics, tournaments, socials, hosting parties, events, and more, though some activities may need to be temporarily curtailed based on the Virginia COVID-19 phased restrictions.
Pickleballerz is located off Routes 28 and 50 at 14424 Albemarle Point Place, Chantilly. Learn more at www.pickleballerzusa.com.
