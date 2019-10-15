Rooftop Productions is bringing a murder mystery to the table this season.
It’s almost Halloween and that means it's time for the annual meeting of the Boogeymen, Occult creatures and Other frightening monsters club, or BOO! for short.
But there is murder in the making and Nick and Nora Charley are back to help the audience solve the case of the “Monster Mash Murders” written by Kate & JJ Musgrove and directed by Ted Ballard.
Come dressed in your favorite monster attire (you may even be a part of the show) and hone your sleuthing skills while enjoying a spooky themed meal catered by Georgetown Caterers.
Detectives Nick and Nora Charley are played by Daniel Holmes and Jessica Cooperstock. Both previously performed in “Murder on the Menu” and “Mafia Murders.” Daniel has also served as music director for Rooftop Productions and has performed professionally as an opera singer for 15 years. He has performed locally with companies such as the Washington National Opera, the Baltimore Opera Company and the Wolftrap Opera Company, as well as with companies across the country and abroad. Jessica has her BA in theatre from the University of Maryland and has appeared in several area productions such as “Heathers,” “Spring Awakening,” and “The Addams Family.”
“Monster Mash Murders” cast includes the Wolfman (Joel Saunders), Eddie Munster (Andrew Morin), Wicked Witch of the East (Betsy Hansen), Wasp Woman (Sallie Willows), Igor (Tice Rust), and Ethel (Stephanie Blakely). Lisa Detwiler is costumer and Sarah Detwiler serves as stage manager. Dale Walsh is the technical director with Christopher Mendell and Pam Mahone on technical staff.
“Monster Mash Murders” performs on Oct. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. in the Kellar Family Theater at the Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. There will be a cash bar available starting at 6 p.m. The ticket price includes dinner. This performance is recommended for teens to adults. Don’t forget your costume.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit center-for-the-arts.org/tickets or call 703-330-2787.
