BEST COUNSELOR/THERAPIST
Clarity Counseling, LLC
Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?
Clarity Counseling is an outpatient treatment center committed to providing quality treatment to individuals, families, and groups in the Northern Virginia region and Richmond area. Clarity specializes in providing comprehensive and evidenced-based treatment for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. Our providers are certified and specialized in the treatment of eating disorders, dialectical behavioral therapy, and are trained in trauma-informed therapies. Clarity offers a unique experience where therapists collaborate with the individual and treatment professionals to offer a clear path, free from distortion. Committed to offering quality care, Clarity values working together with clients toward a fuller life that has balance, hope, and a full recovery.
Were you surprised by your "Best Of" win? Why or why not? Have you won in past years?
Yes! As a team, we are humbled by the recognition and honor in being voted "Best Counselor/Therapist” for 2022. We recognize there are many amazing providers in the Haymarket/Gainesville area, and this will mark the third year in a row for us and we couldn't be happier.
What do you think is the reason our readers love your business enough to vote it "Best Of"?
Clarity opened its doors in Haymarket/Gainesville in 2013 and consistently committed to maintaining close working relationships with clients and their family, and working within our community to help make a powerful difference for lasting change. Those relationships and providing quality care are at the core of our mission and we are humbled to have the opportunity to walk alongside people as they are in treatment.
Tell us why you enjoy doing business in Haymarket and how long your business has been located here.
I live in Prince William County and am committed to providing quality services locally. For the last nine years, Clarity has served an underserved area and continues to be committed to training qualified providers and continuing to add quality resources to offer the best practices to the best county in Virginia.
Is there anything else you would like readers to know about your business, any future plans, activities you're supporting in the community, etc.?
Due to the increased need for mental health services due to COVID-19, Clarity is committed to bridging the gaps in treatment within Prince William County. We will continue to offer individual, family, and group therapies along with a bi-weekly free parent support group. In 2022, Clarity went to local high schools in PWCS to train staff and students and will continue to pour into the community as a resource. In the last two years, Clarity expanded to Richmond and returned to Reston offering outpatient services. However, we will continue to meet the need within our Haymarket/Gainesville community by offering in-person groups in the fall. Clarity does not have a waiting list at any of our locations. We are here to help and committed to being a quality treatment center within Western Prince William County.
Clarity Counseling, Alicia Ayvas. MSSW, LCSW, CEDS-S, Founder/Executive Director, 7150 Heritage Village Plaza Unit 201, Gainesville, 571-318-9141, claritycounselingva@gmail.com
This "2022 Best Of" feature appears in the August 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Get your copy here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.