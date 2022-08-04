BEST BUSINESS LUNCH | BEST MEXICAN AND LATIN FOOD
El Tio Tex-Mex
Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?
We are a Tex-Mex restaurant. We serve fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas, and chimichangas, along with many more menu items. And of course, we can’t forget about the margaritas!
Were you surprised by your "Best Of" win? Why or why not? Have you won in past years?
Yes! We were very surprised at winning “Best Of,” especially in two categories! We are a small spot compared to other restaurants in the area, so it is such an honor to be recognized. Gratefully, this is our 4th year in a row winning “Best Mexican and Latin Food Restaurant” and first time winning “Best Business Lunch Restaurant.”
What do you think is the reason our readers love your business enough to vote it "Best Of"?
We are a family restaurant, not only do we enjoy serving families but if you ask around, you’ll find out that most of the staff are actually family too! So, we hope that our unity is reflected in how we serve everyone that walks in. We like to believe that we create a home away from home atmosphere.
Tell us why you enjoy doing business in Haymarket and how long your business has been located here.
This area is like a small town in a busy metropolitan area. Everyone knows everyone when they come in. We’ve been around the area for 18 years, long enough to see children grow into adults and parents become grandparents. It’s been a blessing to serve such a tight knit community.
Is there anything else you would like readers to know about your business, any future plans, activities you're supporting in the community, etc.?
For now, we do not have any future plans or activities. We do want to thank every patron that has come through, especially during these trying times throughout these last two years. We continue to feel the support and love. We thank you all!
El Tio Tex-Mex, 7527 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, 703-753-0826, ElTioGrill.com
