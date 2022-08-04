BEST LAWN CARE & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE
Premier Turf and Landscaping, Inc.
Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?
We are a family-owned and-operated full-service landscaping company that has provided service to the Northern Virginia community since 1995. We provide grounds maintenance services to HOAs and commercial properties, as well as landscape enhancement services for residential and commercial property owners. Enhancement services include landscape design, installation of trees and shrubs, stone and paver patios, retaining walls, and firepits. We also have a tree removal division with a certified arborist.
Were you surprised by your "Best Of" win? Why or why not? Have you won in past years?
We are surprised and very humbled by our “Best Of” win and are just glad to be here continuing to serve our community. We take great pride in the work we do in creating beautiful landscapes for our clients and as long as they continue to choose Premier we will continue to give our very best.
What do you think is the reason our readers love your business enough to vote it "Best Of"?
We think people love supporting small and local businesses. We are a small business where the owner, Don Doxsee, is still very much involved in the day-to-day operations and continues to be available to our clients directly.
Tell us why you enjoy doing business in Broad Run and how long your business has been located here.
Our “home” was permanently moved to Broad Run in 2016 and we absolutely love starting out our busy work days in the country foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s very peaceful and quiet out here yet we have close access to 66 to be able to get to our clients in a quick and efficient manner.
Is there anything else you would like readers to know about your business, any future plans, activities you're supporting in the community, etc.?
We just want to say thank you to our amazing clients for continuing to support Premier and trusting us with their properties. We have had some of our commercial and HOA properties since the very beginning, plus a lot of return residential customers and many, many referrals. Our success wouldn’t be what it is without them so we just want to say a big thank you from the management team here at Premier Turf and Landscaping!
Premier Turf and Landscaping, Inc., 16800 Beverley Mill Dr., Broad Run, 703-754-3326, PremierTurfandLandscaping.com
