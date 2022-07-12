After homeschooling her kids for many years, Paula Millar was ready to begin a new chapter in her life. So, she combined her love of coffee with her love of art and opened Vita Nova Creatives and Coffee in her hometown of Nokesville.
“Vita Nova means new life in Latin, and it's just representative of this new adventure in my life,” she says. “I’ve always been a bit of a creative, but I had mostly shelved it during those years raising kids.”
When patrons come into this charming and unique shop, they’ll see a coffee bar with not only delicious coffee beverages, but Italian sodas, hot and iced teas, various other tea drinks such as matcha and London Fog, as well as milkshake-like smoothies.
Millar chose her coffee supplier carefully.
“They have very high-quality beans and high standards, and they also have a great relationship with their farmers,” she says. “They're very committed to small businesses rather than the big name brands.”
She also carries tasty treats to go along with the beverages. There are pastries made by a local catering company out of Nokesville, and some items are low in sugar and allergen friendly as well.
Artists and aspiring artists will find several different paint lines in the back of the store, along with crafting embellishment items, decoupage papers, stamps, and more. A workshop space is also being built in the back area, and when it's done, it will be a space for Millar to work on her projects and to hold small classes.
The larger community room is available for customers to hold private events such as birthday parties, and this is also where art classes like wreath making, art journaling, and coming soon, cookie decorating, take place. The store also carries yarn, so classes on knitting and crocheting are available too. There will be painting classes as well, including furniture painting and watercolors.
Furniture painting is actually Millar’s specialty, and she believes in bringing items that may have seen better days back to life, which is also part of the Vita Nova philosophy. She finds these pieces through online auctions and travels to Massachusetts a few times a year to attend a giant flea market and pick up great treasures.
Merchandise from local artists are spread out across the shop and available for purchase.
“We have about 25 local artisans now and we have a list of more than 20 trying to get in,” she says. “We have a few pieces of painted furniture, plus a variety of other artwork like canvas art, metal signs, and string art, which is very popular. We also have several gift card vendors, and artists who make clothing and design-infused coffee tumblers.”
Millar owns the business with her two daughters, Danielle Lynch and Becca Ferguson, and her daughter-in-law, Jessica Millar, who is married to her son, Alec.
“Our business plan really was just to create a community within our community,” says Millar. “There really is nowhere in this area where people can meet up with others and just hang out and visit. So we've made sure to have plenty of seating, and we also have Wi-Fi.”
The women want the store to be homey and inviting, a place where people feel comfortable staying a while. “We have a seating area next to a little electric fireplace, so it's kind of like a little living room right in the center of the store,” she says. “And there's a small table with interesting puzzles on it to pass the time and give the mind a bit of stimulation.”
Adds Millar, “We have a play area which was important to us because my oldest daughter and my daughter-in-law each have a young child and we knew these kids would grow up in this space. So we've got this toddler area with a giant chalkboard and shelves and a kitchen and toys. It’s very popular and allows young mothers to come in, sit with a cup of coffee and visit with friends and other moms.”
She really loves seeing the relationships being made at Vita Nova Creatives and Coffee. Many of the local artists who’ve never met each other have been developing connections in the store, and friends in the community who rarely see each other have run into each other randomly.
“We've been open since February, and we're still getting people coming in every day who’ve never been here before,” says Millar. “I’ve lived here for 19 years and pretty much raised our four kids here, but since I homeschooled, I never met that many people. Now, I’ve met more people in the shop than I have the whole time I’ve lived here!”
Her husband, Tom Millar, is retired Air Force and has been selling real estate with Century 21 New Millennium Lighthouse for over 16 years.
“That’s a family thing too – my son-in-law is on his team and my daughter-in-law is an admin.”
Tom also flies small planes for the Civil Air Patrol and is one of three pastors in their church, Evergreen Community Church in Manassas.
“We just love our community, and opening a store like this meant that I didn't have to compromise on the things I love,” she says.
And with so many offerings, its patrons don’t have to compromise either.
To find out more about this unique shop and to sign up for classes, go to https://vitanovacreatives.com/.
This feature appears in the July issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Read it here!
