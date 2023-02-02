The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton has announced its winter-spring performance lineup, featuring eclectic musical offerings and a variety of comedy shows.
The scheduled concerts range from a classic, old Hollywood-style jazz singer to a family friendly, progressive hip-hop artist. Comedy show formats include an audience participation round-table discussion and individual stand-up comedians.
Performances are either part of the OnStage series, curated by the Workhouse Art Center’s performing arts team, or the “Rahmein Presents” comedy series, curated by Rahmein Mostafavi of Rahmein.com
MUSIC PERFORMANCES
Stephanie Nakasian - OnStage
Friday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Stephanie Nakasian will guide audiences through the “Great American Songbook,” including works by Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and Cole Porter. Audiences will be transported to the glitz and glamor of old Hollywood, the intimacy of the Jazz Age’s nightclubs and memories of the past.
Christylez Bacon - OnStage
Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m.
Christylez Bacon is a Grammy-nominated progressive hip-hop artist and multi-instrumentalist from Southeast Washington. Bacon multitasks between various instruments such as the West African djembe drum, acoustic guitar and the human beat-box (oral percussion). This interactive concert will engage families in singing and beatboxing activities while merging the rhythms with classical music.
Tom Teasley – OnStage
Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.
Tom Teasley is an instrumental solo percussionist, composer and collaborator. His specialties include multi-cultural drumming, a variety of tambourines and traditional Western percussion. He also frequently combines digital looping and effects with ancient instruments.
Bobby BlackHat - OnStage
Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.
Bobby BlackHat, Virginia’s Blues Ambassador, award-winning recording artist, harmonica player, vocalist, songwriter, comedian and producer, has been playing harmonica for over 46 years. He blends the influences of Chicago, Memphis, Piedmont, and Delta-style blues along with a little gospel.
Josanne Francis - OnStage
Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.
Washington-based award-winning artist, composer and educator Josanne Francis began playing steelpan at age 9 in her native Trinidad and Tobago. She delivers unmatched technical mastery and an energetic and emotional complexity that enchants listeners across the world.
COMEDY SHOWS
“Couples Therapy” – Rahmein Presents
Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.
“Couples Therapy” is a scheduled appointment to laugh about relationships and single strife. The show is a hilarious roundtable discussion featuring comics and willing audience members, led by Mostafavi. Audiences will laugh their hearts out about love, dating, sex, singlehood and married life.
Mostafavi entered the stand-up world after working as a longtime cast member of “Shear Madness” at the Kennedy Center.
Additional “Rahmein Presents” comedy shows will be held April 22 and May 27. Comedian names to be announced at a later date.
Tammy Pescatelli – OnStage Laughs
Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Tammy Pescatelli is an American stand-up comedian. Tammy learned her skills growing up in a large Italian family outside of Cleveland and has married into an even bigger Italian family. Her most recent comedy special, “Tammy Pescatelli: Finding the Funny” (2013) was released recently on Netflix and also hit number 3 on the charts on iTunes.
