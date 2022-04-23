A new music festival is coming to Northern Virginia later this spring with the debut of MusicWorks, an extended concert event to be held at the Workhouse Arts Center on Friday, June 3.
The event, presented by the Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc., will include performances by Vulfpeck collaborator and Grammy-nominated multi instrumentalist Cory Wong, Billboard chart-topping mandolinist Sierra Hull and Washington-based indie-soul sensations Oh He Dead.
MusicWorks joins the Workhouse’s “OnStage” performance series as new additions this year that further promote the organization’s mission to make art of all mediums more accessible.
“We are so excited to be presenting MusicWorks to our Fairfax County, Prince William County and greater DMV music patrons in a unique and iconic setting,” said Workhouse Arts Foundation President and CEO Leon Scioscia. “MusicWorks sets the stage for many future large-scale musical events featuring nationally known artists on and around our 55-acre campus.”
Between sets, MusicWorks attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Workhouse campus, including its many galleries, art installations and common spaces, as well as the studios of the Workhouse’s over 65 resident artists.
“Our music patrons can visit with our … resident visual artists in their distinctive campus studios and see some really beautiful art being made,” Scioscia added.
Also on site, the Lucy Burns Museum provides further insight into the 91-year history of the Lorton Prison Complex and the events in 1917 that helped change the course of the American women’s suffrage movement. A three-course spread of music, art, and history, the inaugural event will shine light on the work of the nonprofit Workhouse Arts Center and its beneficiaries.
The Workhouse Arts Center has been a leading visual and performing arts education and resource center in the region since 2008. Housed in a repurposed prison facility originally owned by the DC Correctional Complex, its mission is to foster innovative collaborations in the visual and performing arts through education, community engagement and personal enrichment for students of all backgrounds. Its 11-building campus hosts a variety of multidisciplinary studios, galleries and event spaces that support the arts through workshops, intensives and student showcases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.