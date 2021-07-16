This Sunday, Nando’s PERi-PERi will honor its South African roots by giving away free chicken for International Mandela Day -- as long as you bring a donation to a local food bank.
Starting at noon, the eatery is devoting 67 minutes of free chicken giveaways to honor South African leader and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela's 67-year fight for social justice.
The event will run to 1:07 p.m. local time at all Nando’s U.S. locations (that’s Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and the Chicago area) on Sunday, July 18.
By bringing a non-perishable food item, customers will receive a free flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken leg or breast, prepared at the spice level of their choosing. Donations will go to United Way NCA in the Washington metropolitan area and Inspiration Kitchens in Chicago.
