As a child, Jamie Martinez wanted to grow up and be an astronaut.
“I love space [and] space exploration,” she said.
Jamie ran the 3 Ring Super Circus with her husband, Matias, and his son for years. Matias built the metal globe they used in their circus act over 10 years ago.
Around the same time years ago, Jamie said, “I [wanted] to do something different, … be educational. I always thought about putting a track around the outside of the globe and [making] it look like Saturn.”
In 2020 they had the time to map out the globe addition and new show. It simultaneously became clear that NASA was working on returning astronauts to the surface of the moon with the Artemis missions. Later this month, NASA plans the first test of its Space Launch System, which will eventually take the Artemis crew, cargo and their spacecraft Orion into lunar orbit so the first woman and person of color can walk on the moon.
“We knew we could physically do the show, I knew that I had the education, and I knew that [the [performers] had the experience of the act. The hard part was changing the show and making it something different,” Jamie said.
They started performing the new Space Adventures Thrill Show this year and it will come to the Prince William County Fair this week. While some fair organizers missed the circus, Jamie said, “I enjoy the show more because it’s more of a passion of mine.”
She teaches audiences about space, centrifugal force, NASA’s planned return to the moon, the equipment to get there and things that many people don’t know.
It’s space with a circus flair for demonstration. Performers will juggle nine balls while Jamie gets the audience involved in talking about the solar system – ending on the ninth ball with how Pluto was designated a dwarf planet.
“The biggest compliment I get now is, ‘I learned something new today,’” Jamie said, “It’s not just inspiring the kids to be astronauts or to follow their dreams. … I’m reaching older people as well.”
Jamie also highlights the importance of a female and minority astronaut on the moon – something unimaginable when the Apollo 11 crew stepped onto the moon in 1969. “I think that’s great and should be celebrated … because now everybody has the opportunity.”
Accuracy is important to her, so she invited some of her rocket scientist and astrophysicist friends to review her material at a show. They corroborated her carefully researched information.
She also introduced them to the audience. “They signed more autographs after the show than I did,” she laughed.
The Space Adventures Thrill Show is not affiliated with NASA but, Jamie said, “My ultimate goal is to be in official cooperation with NASA.”
In the meantime, Jamie plans to keep coming back to the Prince William County Fair as she has for years with her family – including their baby, Charlie.
“I love the crowds because they give us six or seven bleachers and they are packed. The audiences come year after year, so I’ve seen people and I’ve watched their kids grow up,” Jamie said.
“The Prince William County Fair is one of our favorite fairs. … They take care of us and that makes me feel appreciated and loved,” she said.
When she was accidentally booked during the Prince William County Fair dates a few years ago, Jamie rearranged her schedule so she could attend. “It just feels like home to me because I’ve been there forever.”
The Space Adventures Thrill Show will be in the kids zone every day of the fair Aug. 12-20 for two to three performances in the afternoon and evening.
And you might even catch the Martinez family going to the National Air and Space Museum at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Dulles on their off days.
