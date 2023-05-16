Sharing our lives with animals includes the heartache of knowing our time together is limited.
Recently, I saw a post on the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that touched me. It was about a German Shepherd named Niko. Niko was diagnosed with cancer, and his people were making a bucket list.
Niko’s ancestors included some military police dogs. This gave his people the idea to reach out to the sheriff’s department to have some K-9 pictures taken. After seeing the Facebook post with the photos, I reached out to Niko’s family and asked what else they were doing to help bring some light to their remaining time with Niko.
Along with the photo op, Niko played tug with a deputy (and got to keep the ball) and enjoyed a McDonald’s breakfast and a taste of a donut from Paul’s Bakery. He walked on local trails and a beach and had a puppuccino from Starbucks, a cone from Carl’s and other treats and toys. Niko’s story hit home for me.
The last trip we took with my old Foster was to a dog show in Gatlinburg, Tenn. We went to outdoor restaurants and hung out at Ole Smokey, and a couple of weeks later he was gone.
I am watching friends go through health issues, cancer and other concerns with their senior dogs. Many of them are pushing to find second opinions, exotic treatments, off-label uses for medications, miracle diets and anything else people suggest. When our pets are on limited time, maybe we should concentrate on making memories and their last days comfortable.
For example, palliative care increases the quality of life while minimizing suffering. When my children were younger, about 2 and 7, I was fostering an ancient Sheltie for a local breed rescue.
We dubbed him Kermit. Kermit was deaf and had various health issues, including a suspected nasal tumor. The vet recommended palliative care due to his age and issues. But the rescue coordinator refused. Kermit should have spent his last weeks in a warm home, safe, with pain management. Instead, the rescue pulled him from me. The poor dog spent his last weeks undergoing extensive and scary testing. He passed at a specialist clinic during one of the tests.
Now, dear readers, I want you to go back and read what Niko’s people were doing to make his remaining time fun. When I set out to write about Niko, this is not the path I thought this column would take. However, Niko’s story should be a lesson to those of us with pets with serious medical conditions.
What is the more humane decision? When we bring in a pet, we are taking on a responsibility to keep them safe and comfortable. Is fear and pain and scary tests when we know what the outcome will be giving comfort?
At the end, Niko’s people were doing things to make sure the old guy had a quality of life. He was loved by his family, and it showed in what they did to give him enjoyment at the end of his days.
On April 14, 2023, Niko left this world. Thank you, Leila, for sharing Niko with me, even if only through my column.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
