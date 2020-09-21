Carol Holden, president of the West Virginia Breeders Classics, has announced nine races for the 34th edition scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. Post time is 7 p.m.
Founded 34 years ago by Holden and West Virginia native and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff, the classics have grown into an annual event awarding more than $28 million in purses over the years, as well as making donations to area charities. Huff how serves as chairman emeritus and remains a part of the event, which includes a golf classic.
The races are restricted to horses that have been nominated to the WVBC. West Virginia Breeders Classics Ltd. will give equal consideration to all horses qualifying under the West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders program based solely on the horses’ sex, age and earnings.
If a horse was sired by an accredited West Virginia sire or foaled in the state of West Virginia, it may be eligible for WVBC nomination. A horse must be registered with the West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders Association to be eligible to run in WVBC races.
The 2020 card will feature:
- WV Triple Crown Nutrition Breeders Classic, $70,000
- WV Tourism Breeders Classic, $70,000
- WV Vincent Moscarelli Memorial BC, $70,000
- WV Lottery BC, $70,000
- WV Dash for Cash BC, Presented by ROCKWOOL, $70,000
- WVTBA Onion Juice BC, $70,000
- WV Cavada BC, $100,000
- WV Breeders Classic, $150,000
- WV Roger Ramey BC Distaff, Presented by Beau Ridge Farm, $70,000
For more information on the races: www.wvbc.com
