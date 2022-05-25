The Prince William County Arts Council and the Poet Laureate Circle are seeking nominations for the next Prince William County Poet Laureate. Nominations are due by June 15.
The Prince William County Poet Laureate 2022-2024 will serve to promote an awareness of poetry and heighten appreciation of the art form, according to a news release. The selected candidate will aim to forge a connection between poetry and the community by participating in public gatherings, initiating engaging dialogue with residents and undertaking a project or series of projects that makes poetry more available and accessible to people in their everyday lives.
The position is to be filled by a resident poet of the Prince William area – which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park – who has contributed to the local poetry scene, written poetry of merit, and who advocates arts, sciences, and community collaborative efforts. Candidates must be 21 years old or older.
Nominations will undergo review by a panel of judges. Self-nominations are encouraged.
The selected poet will serve a two-year term and receive $500 per year.
More information and the nomination form can be found at pwcartscouncil.org. Questions can be sent to mergleralice@gmail.com.
