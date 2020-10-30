The 501st Legion, the worldwide Star Wars costuming organization known for their screen accurate costumes and charitable works, has bestowed its “Crew of the Quarter” honor on members from its Northern Virginia chapter.
The organization, which is comprised of and operated by volunteer Star Wars fans, recognized the work done by the leadership of Garrison Tyranus’ Inferno Squad in setting up InfernoCon, a free three-day virtual convention that ran Oct. 2-4 and which raised $1,200 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia.
The event was live-streamed online and included panels on Star Wars costuming, trooping, gaming, 3D printing, droid building, and collecting among others. It culminated Oct. 4 with an outdoor photo shoot in Stafford County and a closing keynote panel featuring 501st Legion founder Albin Johnson.
“InfernoCon was a way for the squad to continue the Legion’s mission of raising funds for charitable causes, spreading good will, and just having fun during these challenging times,” stated Inferno Squad Leader Dan Brown. “We are honored that the Legion would recognize us for our efforts out of everything they had to choose from around the world.”
The Legion singled out Dan and Amanda Brown, James Beveridge, Julia Evans, Tim May, Jason McNally, David Perdue and Jim Riley for “The 501st Legion’s Crew of the Quarter” commendation.
Although the event was created and managed by members of the 501st, it also featured collaboration with other local groups including the Rebel Legion, Saber Guild and Droid Builders.
All InfernoCon content can now be found on the squad’s YouTube page here.
Garrison Tyranus, founded in June 2002, is the 501st Legion unit that covers the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is currently the ninth largest 501st garrison in the world with nearly 300 active members across the state. Inferno Squad is one of Garrison Tyranus’ four squads in the Commonwealth of Virginia and covers the Northern Virginia region.
The 501st Legion is the premier worldwide Star Wars costuming organization comprised of and operated by Star Wars fans. It is known for its members’ screen accurate costumes and their charitable works that have led them to be labeled as “bad guys, doing good.” While the Legion is not sponsored by Lucasfilm Ltd., it is Lucasfilm's preferred Imperial costuming group and has been called upon by them to supply characters for everything from red carpet film premiers to extras for the Emmy Award-winning Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”
