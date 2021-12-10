Growing up in Lorton, Freddy Hall’s life was never devoid of music. Both of his parents were musicians, he took guitar lessons and he even played in a band in high school.
But he was not swayed into pursuing a music career until his Hayfield Secondary School theater teacher told him that she believed it was the path he was destined for.
Taking her advice, Hall attended and graduated from Berklee College of Music. Soon afterward, he toured with the Tony-award-winning musical “Spring Awakening” as a member of the orchestra. While touring, Hall began branching out and writing his own songs. Whenever he could afford it, he would find a recording studio in whatever city the tour was in and create music.
“My music started to grow from there. I released a few EPs during that time and once we got back to the city I started working with a producer,” Hall said.
From there, Hall, who now lives in Prince William County, went on to produce two studio albums and work with songwriting legends like Billie Joe Armstrong and Carole King. Most recently, he released his third studio album, titled “Dazy,” with the help of producer Anthony “Rocky” Gallo.
The album is a 10-track “journey of self-discovery through loss” that is “offered as a beacon of hope,” Hall said.
The loss in question, among the album’s many songs, is most encapsulated in “Feed the Fire” – an indie/rock song about a loved one who died from an opioid overdose.
“‘Feed The Fire’ is my imagination of what those final moments were for him,” Hall said. “Addiction is very much a real thing. It’s a disease. It’s a mental health issue. [...] People suffer from pain that is really hard for others to see because it’s invisible.”
Although Hall hasn’t done charitable work specifically surrounding the opioid crisis, he believes music can be used for healing and frequently volunteers with Musicians On Call – an organization that brings live music to hospitals. Through his volunteer work, Hall has performed at the bedside of hospital patients both in-person and virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I use music in a very healing way. Music to me is a very healing thing. As a musician I am a healer,” he said. “I like to remind myself of that before I perform.”
In addition to helping others, Hall often uses music to heal himself when he is facing hardship.
“I can sit down and write a song just because, but a lot of times I write because there is a feeling inside of me,” he added. “Something about the way the vibrations of the guitar and the sound they're making kind of communicate with my emotions.”
To promote “Feed The Fire” and “Dazy,” Hall has been touring his home state, in addition to performing in Washington, Maryland, New York and Philadelphia. On Dec. 12, he will host an album celebration at Jammin Java in Vienna.
He will also be performing at the Arlington Acoustic Cafe on Dec. 14 and at The Elkridge Furnace Inn in Maryland on Dec. 17.
“It’s [touring] been incredible because people are eager to hear live music and to connect with other human beings,” Hall said. “No matter how many times people will bootleg a concert it’s never going to replace being there. There’s so much energy to it.”
