Occoquan’s popular Peep Week returns this year April 4-8 at locations throughout the historic town.
“Stroll through the historic district and vote for your favorite Peeps dioramas, made by and displayed at Occoquan businesses,” states a news release. “Cast your vote and enter to win the grand prize of $100 in Occoquan gift cards! Forms are available at participating business locations and at Town Hall.”
The community is invited to participate and submit dioramas by April 3. You can build your own Peeps diorama and enter to win a $50 prize in your category. Enter in one of these four: Individual; Family/Team; Youth (ages 12-16); and Kids (12 and under).
Entries should be dropped off by 4 p.m. on April 3 at Town Hall, 314 Mill St. Visitors will vote on the public submissions and the business-made dioramas throughout Peep Week. Participation is free, but entrants into the community portion must first register. More information is here.
The following historic district businesses are participating: Anderson's Country Store; Ballywhack shack; Bar-J Chili Parlor; Earth Addictions; Gift & Gather; Glory Be, LLC; Grind N Crepe; Hitchcock Paper Co.; Jerry's Occoquan Jewelers; Leaf & Petal; Local Colour Old Town, LLC; Madigan's Waterfront, Inc.; Man Overboard; Marin Woodturning; Patriot Scuba; Puzzle Palooza Etc.; So Bohemian Inc.; The Loft Gallery; and Third Base Pizza.
For more information about Peep Week activities or other Occoquan events, see visitoccoquanva.com.
