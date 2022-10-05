Many of us may believe that because we live in a relatively safe town or neighborhood, bad things won’t happen. Unfortunately, no one and no place is immune to violence.
Because October is National Crime Prevention Month, we spoke with three local experts who can direct us on keeping ourselves and our families safe.
“I think we need to take more personal responsibility for ourselves,” says Bill Little, a certified NRA firearms instructor at Highflyer Arms in Warrenton and owner of Smart Shot, LLC. “It's very important for people to be prepared to defend themselves.”
One way some choose to protect themselves is with firearms. But, with all the options out there, it’s important to have guidance when purchasing and using one.
Purchasing firearms
Reputable firearms shops have trained staff that can help choose what’s right for you and your needs.
“There are a lot of great firearms manufacturers out there these days and a lot of really good choices,” says Greg Wodack, owner of Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas. “What it really comes down to is what works best for the individual.”
Explains Little, “When you go to purchase a handgun, you want to make sure the gun fits your hand. It has to feel comfortable. You also want the trigger pull to be comfortable and you want to be able to handle the recoil.
“Then there's the question, ‘Why are you buying it?’ If it’s just for home defense, and you don't plan to carry it, that's one type, size and style of gun. If you're buying it to put on your hip or in your purse, that's a different style, so there are many factors that come into play when purchasing a handgun.”
Firearms can also be very pricey, so you want to make sure you’re buying one that you will be satisfied with for many years to come.
“I would hate for someone to go out and purchase a firearm and find out it’s not for them,” says Roderick (Wolf) Hunnicutt, owner of Tactical Trash Pandas in Manassas. “Take a class beforehand because most instructors will have a firearm you can train with. If not, some ranges will allow you to rent a firearm just to see if it's for you.
Classes
Men are not the only ones interested in firearms. According to Wodack, the fastest growing segment in the shooting industry is females.
“We have co-ed courses, but we also offer a ladies-only class taught by all-female instructors, and it’s actually our most popular course. What's unique about it is that we have several different firearms available for students to try. We go through all of the different types of firearms and explain the pros and cons of each. Then they get to go out on the range and try them. We've had over 4,000 women attend so far.”
Many women take courses with Tactical Trash Pandas as well. “Right now, it's about 50%,” says Hunnicutt. “We hold a women's-only class taught by certified instructors, and everyone has dinner together afterwards. We try to make it social.
Little says he also trains a lot of single moms, female real estate agents, and others who want to feel safer on their own. “A majority are probably 40 or older and many of them are folks who never wanted to touch a handgun before.”
Adds Wodack, “It's also important to continuously practice with your firearm. If you're a gun owner, you have to take responsibility and be accountable. If you have to use your firearm in any type of self-defense scenario, you have to make sure you're making the right decisions and that you can use that firearm accurately.”
Laws
“When you purchase a handgun, you're required to fill out a form for a state background check and a more detailed federal form,” says Little. “When approved, you take your handgun home; it's that simple. Virginia's still an open carry state, but a year ago, it passed a law that allows local jurisdictions to establish their own rules.”
Adds Wodack, “As far as a concealed carry permit in Virginia, you have to have some type of firearms training before you apply.”
Active shooter situations
In addition to its many other courses, Tactical Trash Pandas offers two active shooter classes – one for the individual and another for decision makers who need a plan of action.
If you find yourself in this type of situation, the first thing you want to do is run. “If you can leave, leave,” says Hunnicutt. “If you cannot get out, find something to hide behind or get yourself into a room, lock the doors, and turn off the lights. If you can't do these two things and you encounter the shooter, only then should you fight. If you can grab the firearm or person, fall to the ground and use your body weight to hold the person down.”
If you are hiding, he suggests blockading the door with furniture or other larger items and looking for things around you to use as a weapon in case the shooter gets through the door. Staplers, books, boxes - use anything you can find to throw at the shooter to slow him down or distract him.
Adds Little, “Call the police and only encounter if you have to. If you have a cell phone, let the police or somebody know where you are. For example, ‘I'm locked in a room on the second floor by the bathroom.’
“You want to be the one who goes home and you should do whatever you can to do that. I'm not advocating confronting or going after the bad guy. That’s not your job. But, if that guy is kicking in your door and there are 10 of you in that room, you better start thinking how to respond to that. Sitting in the corner and waiting for him to get in the door makes no sense.”
Little also says it’s important to have situational awareness and not be focused on cell phones or other devices. “Know what's going on around you - be aware.”
First aid
Whether or not you own a gun, everyone should have some knowledge of basic first aid, including CPR training. Medical emergencies can happen anywhere at any time.
“You can have an accident in your home washing dishes and cut yourself with a kitchen knife,” says Hunnicutt. “Someone can fall down the stairs. Your kids can be at the park and hurt themselves. You may witness a cardiac arrest.”
Tactical Trash Pandas offers first aid classes and American Red Cross CPR training. “We also teach first aid fundamentals which are a little more in depth. It covers how to build your own first aid kit and builds on the American Red Cross program. If you’re far away from medical help, it gives you additional steps to take to keep someone safe such as splinting, irrigating wounds, and things of that nature.” There’s a Stop the Bleed course as well that comes with its own first aid kit for students to take home.
For additional information on the experts and facilities included here, visit: eliteshootingsports.com, highflyerarms.com, and tacticaltrashpandas.com.
Personal Safety at a Glance
Girls with guns:
- Women are the fastest-growing segment of the shooting industry.
- Women’s only classes, taught by female instructors, are particularly popular.
- Many attendees are single moms and female realtors.
Training:
- Take a class before purchasing a firearm.
- When buying a handgun, be sure the gun and trigger pull feel comfortable, and you can handle the recoil.
- Consider CPR certification. Medical emergencies can happen anywhere.
Active Shooter Situation:
- If you can get out, get out.
- If you can call the police, tell them exactly where you are.
- Stay focused. Situational awareness saves lives.
Virginia Laws:
- Firearms training is required prior to applying for a concealed carry permit.
- You must complete a state and federal background check. You can take your handgun home once approved.
