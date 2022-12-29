WEB 800x400 general header R.jpg

The winner (by popular vote) will receive a professional photo shoot and a spot on the cover of our February 2023 issue. Don’t delay. Cast your vote for this year’s Cutest Pet by midnight December 31. Thank you for participating and thank you to our sponsor Allen Real Estate Co. Ltd

