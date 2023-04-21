Forty-five pieces of student artwork ranging from paintings and digital prints to sculpture and ceramics are currently on display at Open Space Arts in Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.
The works were selected by a panel of local professional artists from a range of submissions.
“It’s been a really rough couple of years, especially for artists trying to promote and show off what they’re proud of,” said Herb Williams, arts recreation specialist with the Prince William County Arts Council. “We’re incredibly overjoyed to partner with Open Space Arts and have a space that will help feature the work of our local artists, ensuring that they are celebrated and presented on an ongoing basis.”
The Emerging Student Artists show opened March 29 and will run through April 30.
