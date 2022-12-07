Decorating for the holiday season is a treasured family tradition for many but opening the boxes of decorations that were hastily put away last year can be daunting. After the holidays we are exhausted, and we all get caught up in the “stuff it all in a box and sort it out next year” syndrome. By preparing and organizing this year, next year can be a breeze when the bins come out! Lifestyle magazine asked professional organizer Caitlin Adkins of Spaces Organized and Styled in Marshall for some tips.
Start off on the right foot:
As you are pulling things out of storage this year and decorating, take a look at what you are leaving behind in the bins/boxes. Do you have grandma’s handmade ornaments that don’t fit your theme? Or maybe your less efficient energy incandescent strand of lights have been upgraded to LED and are always at the bottom of the box. Start setting these items aside now. Throw away old lights, and plan to donate or pass along any sentimental items to family members. Also notice which items look “tired” or are missing parts/chipped/broken. Use this as a time to repair things or update a few pieces.
During the holiday season, frequent gift wrapping is a necessity. But unless it’s stored properly, your wrapping paper might be torn or wrinkled. And where on earth are the scissors? Bows? And, the most elusive item during the holiday season: the tape? I see a lot of clients try to use the plastic vertical gift wrap storage containers, and they almost never work. Wrapping paper tends to be a lot longer than these bins so it’s a less than ideal solution. Instead, I recommend using a horizontal flexible wrapping paper storage organizer.
They allow you to easily store your paper, scissors, tape, ribbon and tags. They also stack really nicely on a shelf or under a bed, or can stand between the shelf and wall when stored away
Storing holiday items
Plastic bins
Decorations should last years and multiple uses. But storing items in cardboard boxes is a big no. Cardboard boxes attract roaches, sly silverfish and a whole lot more pests you do not want in your home. They are also extremely susceptible to moisture damage, especially when they are usually kept in basements, garages and barns. The end of the year many stores have plastic/rubber storage bins on sale, so take this time to upgrade. Buy them in red and green to identify them easily next year. If you are planning to store sentimental items in an area you know is prone to flooding, make sure the bin is weathertight.
Wreath Organizer
One of the number one things I see my clients doing wrong when organizing/storing holiday decorations is not using a good wreath storage option. They generally just get tossed on a hook in the garage which leads them to get bugs during the spring/summer months. A wreath can be an investment and should last for many years. Stay away from the flexible, collapsible versions; opt for a hard plastic wreath container that will protect the wreath’s shape.
Christmas Tree Bags
If you are going to be storing your tree in a bag, make sure you get one with wheels, trust me! Also consider putting the Christmas tree box in first. These bags are great but lose their shape and offer no protection to your tree getting smashed.
Ornament Organizers
We all have had a memory of unwrapping a glass ornament that was buried in a storage box and as we unwrap it, the ornament falls. Maybe we are still using those boxes with the clear plastic over the front which never hold the ornaments in and the plastic tears away after a year or two. Invest in a sturdy ornament storage organizer with individual sections for each ornament. Many come with customizable inserts which allow storage of larger ornaments. One with a clear front panel is ideal, so you can see the contents at a glance.
General tips:
- Be careful storing your holiday decor in the attic: candles will melt over the summer.
- Go for a minimalist look for the holidays. Don’t just add your holiday decor to your already crowded surfaces. Put away some of the year-round trinkets to make room.
- When putting away the ornaments, store the non-fragile kids ornaments separately. Next year when it’s time to decorate the tree, you can just hand them the bag without being afraid your great-grandmother’s hand-blown treasures will be at risk.
- Storing lights is always a challenge! There are a lot of gizmos out there that don’t really work. Keeping the original box to store them might work in some instances. Do you have an answer? If you’ve found something that works for lights, let us know at susan@piedmontpub.com
