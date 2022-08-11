This year’s Miss Prince William County Fair Pageant marks the end of a 34-year royal recess, and the pageant returns where it started: with locals.
Mom-and-daughter pageant directors Mary Cooper and Kim Updyke have years of experience in the county and in pageantry.
Cooper grew up in the county with the Prince William County Fair as part of her childhood, and Updyke’s pageant career started when she was just 18 months old. Updyke won Miss Virginia State Fair in 2000.
The two became volunteer directors of the Fredericksburg Fair Pageant in 2002, where they remained for 17 years.
After they left the Fredericksburg Fair Pageant, Updyke said, “We always knew that we wanted to direct another pageant, we just didn’t know where.”
They crossed paths with Prince William County Fair directors Diane Burke and Chrissy Taylor at the Virginia Association of Fairs’ annual conference in January. The mother-daughter duo noticed Prince William didn’t have a fair queen representative.
Burke and Taylor were considering bringing the pageant back for the 2022 fair when Cooper and Updyke reached out.
Directors had discontinued the pageants in the late 1980s because of lack of revenue. With the fair back full-throttle this year, Burke and Taylor set their sights on the competition.
Of the many pageant systems, Updyke said, “The fair system is … a lot of community service – what [contestants have] done, what they’ve given back. That’s why we fell in love with the fair system. … [It’s] a place where you can begin.”
The queen becomes the face of the fair – an archetype of community values, Updyke added. “It creates a representative for the fair. … I think having that representative is going to bring a fresh, new component to the fair.”
The community also gives back to the queen with scholarships for the winner. Over $2,250 was donated for the 2022 Miss Prince William County Fair scholarships.
The competition goes beyond a crown. “What we instill in these young ladies is something you can’t take away,” Cooper said.
The event involves six to seven month of planning, Updyke said. “A lot of hours are dedicated to seeing this young lady excel and bring her best self to a state competition.”
Updyke and Cooper support the girls at every level – hair, makeup, interviews, communication, modeling. “We help each and every girl have the best experience they can possibly have,” Cooper said.
The same girls often return each year, becoming family to Cooper and Updyke. “We have attended bridal showers [and] baby showers,” Updyke added. She is matron of honor in a former contestant’s upcoming wedding.
Miss Prince William County Fair 1987 Queen Stephanie Streat will be among those returning to attend the pageant – properly ending the 34-year hiatus.
This year’s Miss and Teen Miss Pageant contestants will introduce themselves and answer a question onstage. “That lets the judges and audience get to know them more, see how they think on their feet, how they communicate, [and] how they express their views,” Updyke said.
