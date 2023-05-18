The ARTfactory in Manassas is presenting “Painted Musings,” an exhibit featuring a series of paintings by American-Kurdish artist Lukman Ahmad, who lives in Manassas Park.
The paintings were inspired by classic Kurdish folkloric singing, or Kurdish “epics.” Kurdish music is a central part of Kurdish culture, and epics are considered unique to Kurdistan. Traditionally, Kurdish folk songs are passed down orally from generation to generation as a means of preserving cultural history.
Kurdish songs include historical stories, lyrical poems and other literary works. Most epic songs are associated with action, adventure, love stories and even heroic themes, such as the Kurdish uprisings for independence.
Ahmad transforms Kurdish abstract sound into a two-dimensional form on the surface of his canvas and uses color and shape to illustrate the details of the lyrics. Every brush stroke within his compositions represents a piece of a Kurdish sung story.
Ahmad’s muse for this exhibit is a Kurdish singer named Ezzeddin, or in Kurdish, “Ezzedino.” He was born in 1933 in the village of Harmshad in the Kurdish city of Mardin, Turkey.
Ezzeddin was famous for his strong vocals and consistent, careful selection of lyrics paired with harmonious melodies. He recorded eight tapes, mostly in the Kurdish city of Qamishlo in Syria and in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
Ahmad came to the United States in 2010 as a refugee. He is self-educated and began creating art in 1986, while still living in Syria. His work has been featured in over 100 exhibits in countries such as Syria, Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan and Switzerland.
