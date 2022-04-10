Sports brings people together, and the camaraderie found among players on teams is often phenomenal. This sense of sportsmanship and cohesiveness should be open to everyone, regardless of mental ability, and the Special Olympics Unified Sports teams ensure just that.
About 1.4 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, and some of these athletes can be found right here at Patriot High School in Nokesville. Special education teachers Patricia Weate and Brooke Bell originally introduced Unified Sports to the school in 2016.
These basketball teams are made up of students with both nonintellectual issues and intellectual issues and they all play together.
“We have three special-needs students on the floor along with two gen ed [general education] students, so there's five kids on the court at any one time,” says Weate. Ages range from 14 to 21 for special-needs students and 17 to 19 for juniors and seniors.
This is Kathleen Kitchen’s first year coaching a Unified team.
“It’s just so rewarding to work with these kids,” she says. “They're always excited to be here and they just want to be a part of something great. It's about more than just sports; it’s about all kids feeling like they’re a part of the school community.”
“It's all about feeling accepted,” Weate said. “A lot of my students don't see that they have any differences at all. It's not that they have a disability, it's just that they're different, and so they're still athletes. It just looks different than what we normally see. It's celebrating all of our school’s athletes across the entire spectrum.”
With each game, Kitchen says it’s important to celebrate the small victories. “We might have a student who will probably never make a basket, but it’s like, oh my gosh, he hit the net with the ball!”
“I'm very proud of her for trying her best,” says Beth Brooks, whose daughter Aly plays on the team. “Seeing her smile as she runs up and down the court and trying really hard to make shots brings a smile to my face because she’s so happy to be included.”
Bethany Balsis, whose daughters Payton and Addison play on the team, agrees.
“Watching my girls play makes me insanely proud! I can see how happy it makes them and that’s what’s most important.”
While Kitchen teaches the kids how to play the game, there’s some things she says they learn on their own.
“We can’t teach compassion, so it's really neat to see our advanced juniors and seniors partnering with Tricia and her kids,” said Kitchen. “I've seen a lot of our kids come out of their shells and really become involved with the Unified group. They’re learning their names and giving them high fives and when they see them in the hallway, they’re building relationships. And that relationship building is bridging the gap.”
“It's a win for our special-needs kids, but also for our gen ed kids,” said Weate. “A lot of them have been going to school with some of these students their entire lives and have never had any interactions with them. To see them in their final years of high school coming together, really working together and having a common goal has been very rewarding.”
“It feels great,” says Jennifer Fleming, whose daughter Kendall has been playing basketball since she was old enough to dribble and shoot. “We always found ways to keep her involved and grow her love for the game. The Unified basketball team is a lot like that. Her typical peers are very supportive and encouraging during the game.”
Kitchen believes other coaches should get involved and bring Unified Sports to their own schools.
“You will never coach another team that is more fulfilling because it's not as much about winning. It's about people and relationships and just learning to enjoy and accept people who are different from us and make them aware that they're capable of doing more than they can imagine. Seeing them go out there and just thrive makes you feel like you can do anything and conquer anything.”
Mandy and Darren Richards, parents of team member Nate, encourage other parents to have their children participate in a Unified team.
“To expose these kids to something so positive and kind is something that kids crave; they thrive in that environment. Sometimes special-needs kids are forgotten about and this Unified team is so special for them.”
“I'm very proud of the work that we've done and I'm proud of our special needs kids, but also our gen ed kids,” says Weate. “They've really showed up.”
It’s also wonderful to see the support in the stands.
“All the students home and away cheer, clap, and shout for each athlete, regardless of which team they are on,” says Brooks. “That truly brings me hope that my child will be included on the court and off.”
“It gave us goosebumps to watch Nate play on a team and be given the opportunity to participate in basketball games,” said Mandy Richards. “Our heartfelt gratitude that Nate was given this opportunity; he hasn’t been given many chances like this.”
Along with Patriot High School, some of the other schools in the area that have Unified Sports Teams are Brentsville High School, Gainesville High School, Forest Park High School, and Potomac High School.
To find out more about Unified Sports Teams, go to https://www.specialolympics.org/our-work/sports/unified-sports.
