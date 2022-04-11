The town of Occoquan’s popular spring event, Peep Week, is back for 2022 with three ways to participate from April 12 to 17.
The Peep Show
April 12-17
Celebrating over a decade of fun and amazing creativity by local business owners, Occoquan’s famous Peep Show is back. Stroll through the historic district and vote for your favorite Peeps dioramas, made by and displayed at Occoquan businesses. Cast your vote and enter to win a Peep basket of goodies. Forms are available at participating business locations.
Occoquan Community Peep Contest
Voting is April 12-16
For the fifth year in a row, the community is invited to participate in the town’s popular community Peep contest by designing, creating and submitting their own family-friendly Peep dioramas.
Voting will be in person at Town Hall, at 314 Mill St. in Occoquan, from April 12-16. Community entry displays will be available for viewing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. One vote per category per person. Winners will be announced April 16 at 4 p.m. at Town Hall.
More Fun for Lil Peeps
April 16
Fun for Lil Peeps at River Mill Park includes an egg hunt with craft stations and snack tables, and the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance. Bring your own basket. The event begins at 11 a.m., and tickets are $5 per child. Tickets are required and advance purchase is recommended as space is limited.
Shop Late in Occoquan
April 16
The town’s first spring Shop Late night will be Saturday, April 16. Many businesses will be open until 8 p.m.
