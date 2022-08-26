Capital One Center has planned a weekend of events to celebrate the first anniversary of
The Perch – a 2.5-acre gathering place 11 stories high next to Capital One’s headquarters in Tysons.
The bi-annual Perchfest will be held Sept. 16-18. It is free and open to the public with a link to
Registration is recommended as guests will receive event notifications and be entered into a raffle.
Activities include elevated mini golf at Perch Putt, local musicians on the amphitheater stage, bocce tournaments, specialty treats from community vendors and pie eating contests. The Perchfest charity partner is
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington DC.
The music lineup at the Starr Hill Amphitheatre is as follows:
Friday, Sept. 16: 4-6:30 p.m.: Sidemen Band 7-10 p.m.: Advanced Party Solutions Saturday, Sept. 17: Noon-2 p.m.: The Dad Guys 2:30-4:30 p.m.: Nowhere Men 5-7:30 p.m.: 8 Track Jones 8 -10:30 p.m.: Lil’ Maceo Sunday, Sept. 18: Noon-2 p.m.: The Wilson Springs Hotel 2:30-4:30 p.m.: Pebble to Pearl Band
Sneak Peek: The Perch opens in Tysons
The Perch includes plenty of green space and native plants.
Available activities at The Perch include large-sized chessboards.
Signage on the sidewalk at the Perch directs visitors to various components of the new venue.
The Starr Hill Brewery at The Perch includes a stage with a big screen for concerts as well as broadcasts of live sporting events.
Cornhole is among the activities available at the Perch.
Capital One's newest office tower, still under construction, is seen across the grass at the Perch.
The Capital One headquarters tower is seen above The Perch. Construction will begin soon on a second portion of The Perch, which will include a mini-golf course and permanent food trucks.
The Perch includes a dog park that's open to the public, as well as guests of the adjacent Watermark Hotel.
Capital One's headquarters, including the Perch, is next to the McLean Metro station.
The entrance to the Watermark Hotel is just off The Perch. The hotel is expected to open in early October.
The lobby of the Watermark Hotel, which will be operated by B.F. Saul and is scheduled to open in early October.
The 300-suite Watermark Hotel overlooks The Perch. The hotel will open in October.
A bistro inside The Watermark hotel will be called The Wren and will be open to the public.
