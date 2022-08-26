Capital One Center has planned a weekend of events to celebrate the first anniversary of The Perch – a 2.5-acre gathering place 11 stories high next to Capital One’s headquarters in Tysons.

The bi-annual Perchfest will be held Sept. 16-18. It is free and open to the public with a link to register here. Registration is recommended as guests will receive event notifications and be entered into a raffle.

Activities include elevated mini golf at Perch Putt, local musicians on the amphitheater stage, bocce tournaments, specialty treats from community vendors and pie eating contests. The Perchfest charity partner is Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington DC.

The music lineup at the Starr Hill Amphitheatre is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 16:

4-6:30 p.m.: Sidemen Band

7-10 p.m.: Advanced Party Solutions

Saturday, Sept. 17:

Noon-2 p.m.: The Dad Guys

2:30-4:30 p.m.: Nowhere Men

5-7:30 p.m.: 8 Track Jones

8 -10:30 p.m.: Lil’ Maceo

Sunday, Sept. 18: