We’ve all heard the expression -- a picture is worth a thousand words -- and yet, is it really? I don’t know about you, but when I look at old photos, I am often left wondering who is in the photo, why the photo was taken and just what exactly am I supposed to do with the photo now. Keep it? For what purpose? Recycle it? But what if I recycle an important family moment or bit of history. I’ll never know just by looking at the photo itself.

Technology has progressed a lot over the past several decades, yet, one thing remains true, photos can’t talk. The who, what, when, where, and why are lost forever if we do not make a conscious decision to actively document and preserve the memories, stories and history behind those photos.

I recently went on a photo fact-finding mission, trying to trace the origins of a photo of my mother walking down the aisle of a church. No, it was not a wedding photo. She is in her school uniform, and I believe she was leading a procession of some sort, or at least that is what I vaguely remember her telling me when I was in my 20s.

Now that I am older, and better able to appreciate the details, I want to know more. What was she doing? What was she looking at? What made her smile? Did a friend wave at her? Did one of the nuns smile back? I’ll never know. The photo itself is a moment in time, captured mid-walk. I want to know more about that moment though!

I’ve sent a request to my aunts, but to no avail. No one seems to know the story behind the photo. The who, what, when, where and why are all but lost. Yes, there is probably a lot one could say about the photo, and the era that it was taken in, but no one can tell me what my mom was looking at, why she was smiling and what that moment meant to her. Those are the details I wish I had.

I bet you have photos like these in your own family, many probably with yet undecided fates or unknown stories. Here at Artifcts we are eager to help you to capture that history before it slips away.

Artifct a few choice photos -- your favorites, the most outrageous or maybe the ones that make you go, "Hmmm." You can easily share your Artifcts with friends and family to meaningfully connect and reconnect over (nearly!) lost pasts and new stories shared for more "I never knew that about you!" moments now and into the future.

Heather Nickerson is co-founder and CEO of Artifcts. Headquartered in Prince William County, Artifcts is an online and app-based platform that allows you to capture, preserve and share the history, memories, and stories behind all your stuff! What will you Artifct first?