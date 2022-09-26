Lexi & Ruby Davis R.jpg

Charlie Brown only wished he had the selection of pumpkins we enjoy in our area. These local farms and orchards are open for picking pumpkins, apples, pears, and the like. Take a trip to one (or all three) and pick your own great pumpkin!

Stribling Orchard

11587 Poverty Hollow Lane, Markham 

540.364.3040 | Striblingorchard.com | info@striblingorchard.com

Through November: Tues. - Sun. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday after Columbus Day

Beyond pumpkins: Fresh apples. Live entertainment on weekends.

***

Valley View Farm

1550 Leeds Manor Road, Delaplane

540.592.1021 | valleyviewva.com | info@valleyviewva.com

September and October: Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 pm. 

Beyond pumpkins: Fresh apples and pears.

 ***

Yankey Farms

14039 Owls Nest Road, Nokesville

703.618.3782 | Yankeyfarms.com | sonjanjay@verizon.net

September 26 through November 1

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Beyond pumpkins: Fresh corn and local, sustainably raised beef.

***

About this Article

This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations: https://piedmontlifestyle.com/pick-up-a-copy-of-the-magazines/

