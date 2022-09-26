Charlie Brown only wished he had the selection of pumpkins we enjoy in our area. These local farms and orchards are open for picking pumpkins, apples, pears, and the like. Take a trip to one (or all three) and pick your own great pumpkin!
Stribling Orchard
11587 Poverty Hollow Lane, Markham
540.364.3040 | Striblingorchard.com | info@striblingorchard.com
Through November: Tues. - Sun. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Closed Monday and Tuesday after Columbus Day
Beyond pumpkins: Fresh apples. Live entertainment on weekends.
***
Valley View Farm
1550 Leeds Manor Road, Delaplane
540.592.1021 | valleyviewva.com | info@valleyviewva.com
September and October: Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 pm.
Beyond pumpkins: Fresh apples and pears.
***
Yankey Farms
14039 Owls Nest Road, Nokesville
703.618.3782 | Yankeyfarms.com | sonjanjay@verizon.net
September 26 through November 1
Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Beyond pumpkins: Fresh corn and local, sustainably raised beef.
***
